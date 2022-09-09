Rose Ovelta Hawkins, 90, gained her angel wings September 6, 2022. Rose was born in Ralston, Oklahoma on July 26, 1932, to Bert and Nina Taylor. She attended Elementary and High School in Kaw City where she graduated with honors as the class Salutatorian in 1950. During her time there she worked in the school library for five years, was nominated for and went to All State for the American Legion for Girls. Rose continued her education at a business school in Denver, Colorado. After she completed her education she married Glenn Hawkins on November 28, 1953, and they made their home in Apperson, Oklahoma.

KAW CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO