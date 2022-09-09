Read full article on original website
One injured in overnight shooting in Midwest City
One person is recovering after being shot in Midwest City on Monday morning.
One injured in drive-by shooting in southwest OKC
One person is recovering following a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
Police, DHS investigates Glenpool daycare after child left inside hot van
GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool mother is thankful that her five-year-old child is alive after he was left in a hot, locked van at his daycare last week. Jordan Stockton says her child is quiet and was overlooked by the driver. The incident happened last Thursday at Amazing Kidz Child Development Center.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 8-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:45 a.m. Osage County advised they arrested Bobby Joe Davidson and requested a deputy meet then at 14th and Harding. Davidson reportedly punched the wind and cut his hand. OCSO was advised to get him medically cleared.
KOCO
Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot and killed after an altercation at Arbys in Oklahoma City. On Monday, two employees at the Arby’s on Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard got into an altercation. One pulled out a gun and shot the other. The suspect is in custody.
1600kush.com
Bench warrant issued for Cushing man on gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A bench warrant has been issued for a Cushing man who failed to appear in court Friday on charges of pointing a gun at his then-estranged wife and her male friend, sending her threatening text messages, and breaking two windows on her friend’s truck. If...
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
Ponca City News
Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning
Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
kaynewscow.com
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was shot, and officers believed the victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
News On 6
Inmate Found Dead In Cell At Oklahoma County Jail, Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has reported that an inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning. At around 3:52 a.m., a detention officer that was performing site checks discovered John Basco, 48, unresponsive in his cell, according to OCDC. The detention officer called for medical and...
KOCO
Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
