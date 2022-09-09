ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 8-10

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:45 a.m. Osage County advised they arrested Bobby Joe Davidson and requested a deputy meet then at 14th and Harding. Davidson reportedly punched the wind and cut his hand. OCSO was advised to get him medically cleared.
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Bench warrant issued for Cushing man on gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A bench warrant has been issued for a Cushing man who failed to appear in court Friday on charges of pointing a gun at his then-estranged wife and her male friend, sending her threatening text messages, and breaking two windows on her friend’s truck. If...
CUSHING, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#High School#School Safety#Elementary School#Stillwater Middle School#Renaissance#Spd
Ponca City News

Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning

Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
PERRY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KOCO

Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two members of Oklahoma family found dead at their home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of an Oklahoma family were found dead at their home. Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 new information after the victims were found on Thursday. The situation was later called an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators were there for several hours. They found a mother and...
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy