Family Relationships

Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On

Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
The List

King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online

When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for bereft people to take at least a few days off from work to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
ROYALS
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
Jenifer Knighton

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide

At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.
KATY, TX
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mary Duncan

Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.

