Netflix’s latest comedy Do Revenge stars an ensemble cast of today’s most popular “teen” (because they’re all in their 20s in real life) stars. This new flick stars Camila Mendes, who is famously part of the Riverdale cast, and Stranger Things standout Maya Hawke, who committed to the film back in 2020. Both leading ladies were complimented for their performances by the critics, who also dug the nostalgia factor and the supporting cast. A cast that includes powerhouses like Sophie Turner, who you might know from a little show called Game of Thrones, and Alisha Boe, who was in the Netflix adaptation of 13 Reasons Why.

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO