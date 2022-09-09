Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Education and Workforce meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 8
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 pm. Arlene Stauffer called the meeting to order. Ponca Politics forums will return on Friday, Sept. 30 from 12 pm to 1 pm at City Hall with a...
poncacitynow.com
PonCon In Ponca City is for Everyone
This fall, PonCon will be an event with fun for the whole family. From October to November, attendants can expect an animated film screening, a celebration of local creators with the 2022 Micro-fiction and Graphic Novel Contest, Graphic Novel Art Show, a -Geek Garage Sale for everyone to buy or sell, and a CosPlay Runway. Expect a good time and lots of fun around.
Ponca City News
Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning
Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa High School teacher speaks about HB1775
TONKAWA — Tonkawa High School teacher Shawn Stanton spoke to an Oklahoma television station this week about the struggles created by HB1775. Stanton told the television news that the bill compromises a teacher’s ability to teach the curriculum. To read and or view the interview visit the Fox 25 website here.
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
Ponca City News
Diane Rae Mounts
Diane Rae Mounts, longtime Ponca City resident, passed away July 28, 2022, at home in Canyon Country California surrounded by her family. She had been battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for many years. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1, at First Christian Church in Ponca City. The Rev. Stephen Johnson and the Rev. Roberta Shaffer will officiate.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Ponca City News
Rose Ovelta Hawkins
Rose Ovelta Hawkins, 90, gained her angel wings September 6, 2022. Rose was born in Ralston, Oklahoma on July 26, 1932, to Bert and Nina Taylor. She attended Elementary and High School in Kaw City where she graduated with honors as the class Salutatorian in 1950. During her time there she worked in the school library for five years, was nominated for and went to All State for the American Legion for Girls. Rose continued her education at a business school in Denver, Colorado. After she completed her education she married Glenn Hawkins on November 28, 1953, and they made their home in Apperson, Oklahoma.
Ponca City News
Voter registration deadline is October 14, 2022
Body Friday, October 14, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the November 8, 2022, City of Bartlesville Municipal General, State & Federal General Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today. Chouteau said that persons who...
Foster parents battle tribe over custody of “tribal” baby
A custody tug-of-war is unfolding in Canadian County between a couple, who has been fostering a little boy, and a Native American tribe.
Ponca City News
Letter to the Editor
Dear Fellow Citizens of Ponca City, We are blessed to live in a city filled with beautiful old trees. Perhaps you have noticed that the leaves on many of our trees are turning brown- this is not a signal of an early Fall, but, rather, distress brought on by the drought we are experiencing.
kaynewscow.com
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Body Gary and Loretta Leavitt recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home with a surprise party hosted by their sons and their spouses. They were also surprised with several out of town guests. In addition, they attended mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Newkirk where Father Carson...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 8-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:45 a.m. Osage County advised they arrested Bobby Joe Davidson and requested a deputy meet then at 14th and Harding. Davidson reportedly punched the wind and cut his hand. OCSO was advised to get him medically cleared.
kttn.com
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Football Week 2 Recap
The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Broken Arrow Sharpshooter Connor Dow Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State ranked worst in 3-point shooting in the Big 12 last season, but the Cowboys’ staff made a move Saturday to shore that area up for the future. Broken Arrow’s Connor Dow, a 6-foot-5 wing in the 2023 class, committed to Oklahoma State. Dow is coming off a summer where he shot 44% from 3-point range on the EYBL circuit with Team Griffin. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, picking OSU over offers from Oral Roberts, Toledo, South Dakota State and others.
