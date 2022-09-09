ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. TV Schedules Thrown Into Disarray Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago
News that doctors were “concerned” about Queen Elizabeth II ’s health on Thursday lunchtime threw long-planned U.K. broadcast schedules into disarray almost immediately – and the disruptions will likely continue for weeks.

The statement from Buckingham Palace, issued at 12.30pm local time, was unprecedented and experienced broadcasters immediately realized the situation was serious. U.K. Parliament had been informed about 10 minutes earlier, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer discreetly passed notes detailing the situation in the House of Commons.

BBC One was the first network to break programming some 10 minutes after the statement was published. An episode of “Bargain Hunt” – a long-running series which sees two teams competing to cheaply source antiques and flip them for a profit – was interrupted by BBC newsreader Joanna Gosling, who said: “Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have had news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.”

Some of BBC One’s regular schedule was switched to BBC Two (although light current affairs program “The One Show,” was scrapped entirely) while BBC One ran a continuous rolling news program. Initially the change was intended to last until 6pm but in the event, the Queen’s death was announced just after 6.30pm.

Earlier in the afternoon Huw Edwards, who normally hosts the network’s flagship “News at 10” program, led broadcasting duties accompanied by BBC’s royal editor Nicholas Witchell. Both men’s grim demeanour – not to mention Edwards’ black suit and tie – conveyed the seriousness of events. Edwards’ funereal attire was criticized by former ITV anchor Alastair Stewart, who tweeted: “A back tie now is pre-emptive and misjudged. It is because of the BBC’s Sissons memory,” referring to the moment BBC broadcaster Peter Sissons announced the death of the Queen’s mother, also called Queen Elizabeth, while wearing a grey suit and purple tie. He was widely, and in Sissons’ view “unfairly,” criticized at the time.

ITV did not immediately ditch their planned schedule, instead leading with news of the Queen’s ailing health during its regular 1.30pm news broadcast. As the afternoon wore on without any reassurance from Buckingham Palace, however, the network decided to switch to a rolling news broadcast at 5pm. It was set to continue until 7.30PM but that was scrapped following the announcement of the Queen’s death. Instead, there was a special ITV News At Ten followed by an hour-long obituary program.

The actual moment Her Majesty’s death was broadcast to the world, just after 6.30pm, saw programming suspended across almost the entire country both on television and radio. BBC One, ITV and Sky News were already in the middle of their news broadcasts when the official confirmation from Buckingham Palace came through. All BBC radio networks paused their regular programming to broadcast the same announcement and did not resume. BBC Three and Four suspended broadcasting entirely for the rest of the night.

On Channel 4 , newsreader Cathy Newman interrupted an episode of popular British soap “Hollyoaks” to tell viewers the Queen had died.

As of Friday lunchtime, BBC One and ITV continue to show a rolling news broadcast (although subsidiary channels such as BBC Two and ITV2 are broadcasting pre-recorded programming, with BBC Two swapping out some pre-scheduled shows with others). Channel 4 has had a semi-regular schedule with interruptions for Channel 4 News Specials. “We have made some changes for today including extended lunchtime and evening news programmes and a special edition of ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ and we will review our schedules daily,” said a spokesperson for Channel 4.

Crucially, both ITV and Channel 4 have suspended commercial breaks until further notice.

There will undoubtedly be further interruptions to the schedule for the next few weeks as events including the repatriation of the Queen’s body to London, the King’s anointment and of course the lying in state and funeral are confirmed.

The Queen’s death has also thrown doubt over whether highly anticipated fall shows – including the latest season of Channel 4’s “The Great British Bake-Off” and BBC One’s “Strictly Come Dancing” – will have their launch dates delayed. “Bake-Off” is currently set to premiere on Sept. 13 while “Strictly” is set for Sept. 17. Currently it is thought the funeral will take place on Sept. 19.

Events across the country – many of which are broadcast, such as soccer matches – have also been cancelled this weekend, leaving gaps in the schedules. Among the sporting events so far postponed are the Premier League, Women’s Super League, and all horseracing.

Broadcasting schedules across the world were also impacted by the news , from France to India and beyond.

Deciding how much coverage to dedicate to the Queen’s death is also a tricky topic for network execs, who must balance reflecting the nation’s grief and the historical significance of the moment with modern day Britain, where plenty of people remain anti-monarchy or simply would prefer to watch the regular schedule.

Following Prince Philip’s death in April 2019, the BBC received over 110,000 complaints for replacing that evening’s regular programming with rolling news coverage. The network also dedicated five continuous hours of programming to cover the funeral.

“The funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally,” a BBC spokesperson said at the time.

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed BBC One schedule. We do not make such changes without careful consideration, and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster during moments of national significance. We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences.”

On Friday afternoon Channel 4 confirmed it was also balancing its coverage, bumping scheduled episodes of “The Simpsons” and “Hollyoaks” to bring the Channel 4 News forward by an hour in order to catch King Charles III’s first address to the nation . However the network said it planned to air the latest episode of “Gogglebox” as planned. “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” said a spokesperson. “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this. ‘Gogglebox’ is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Variety

U.K. Cinemas to Close or Screen Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for Free on Sept. 19

Most of the major U.K. cinema chains will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 19, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral it is on that day, while others have chosen to remain open to screen the funeral to the public for free. Most cinemas, including the larger operators such as Odeon, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Showcase and The Light will be closing their sites for all of Monday. The BFI cinema sites, including BFI Southbank and BFI Imax, will also remain closed. However there are others such as Vue, Curzon as well as the smaller chains Reel, Savoy,...
Variety

Diana Funeral Redux as Prince Harry and Prince William to Walk Side by Side Behind Queen’s Coffin Wednesday

Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to make another carefully managed show of unity Wednesday, when they will walk behind the queen’s body as it travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. The solemn procession will inevitable stir memories of the boys walking behind Diana’s coffin together 25 years ago.Their wives are expected to travel together in a following car.The cortege will depart Buckingham Palace, where the queen’s body lay Tuesday night, at exactly 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, with the lead-lined oak coffin borne on a gun carriage through London’s grand ceremonial streets.Charles, William, Harry, Andrew, Edward, and...
Variety

Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday aged 96. In a statement on the Archewell website he shares with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Harry wrote: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Long Queues, Airport-Style Security to View Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State, U.K. Culture Department Warns

Those wishing to view the late Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in State from Sept. 14, will have to face long queues and airport-style security, guidelines issued by the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have warned. During the Lying-in-State period, the Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, aka the Houses of Parliament. Members of the public attending will file past the catafalque to pay their respects. “If you wish to attend the Lying-in-State, please note that there will be a queue, which is expected...
U.K.
Variety

Tori Spelling to Host MTV Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it. MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Broadcasters Across the World Prepare for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: ‘It’s Going to Be Mayhem’

Last Thursday evening (Sept. 8), “Operation London Bridge” – the codename for the British government’s longstanding arrangements surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s death – swung into motion as the U.K.’s longest-serving monarch, who recently celebrated a record-breaking 70 years on the throne, drew her last breaths at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 1 Hits No. 7 in Series Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted the Claire Foy-led first season of “The Crown” to crack the Netflix Top 10 last week. Per Netflix, “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers” as Season 1 of the streamer’s Royal Family drama was watched for 17.6 million hours between Sept. 5-11. That put it in the No. 7 spot for English-language TV series. Meanwhile, the fifth season of “Cobra Kai” easily took the No. 1 slot on that list with 106 million hours viewed in the first three days post-Friday launch. In second place was limited series...
TV SERIES
Variety

Broadway’s Cort Theatre Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones

In 1958, an unknown actor spoke just one line from the stage of the Cort Theatre on Broadway: “Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served.” Then, a 27-year old James Earl Jones could barely make it through his five words. His stutter had yet to smooth into a defining voice. On Monday afternoon, in a ceremony attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen and Mayor Eric Adams, that same theater was rededicated in honor of the now 91 year-old actor. “I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theater,” Jones said in a video played during the ceremony, taped when Jones and his family toured the...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Olivia Colman on Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and Why She Didn’t Give Imelda Staunton Advice for ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Olivia Colman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix’s royal sensation “The Crown,” is still processing the loss and legacy of the British monarch. The queen’s death was announced on Thursday, the same day as the start of the Toronto International Film Festival. “I wouldn’t know where to begin with that,” she told Variety at the Variety Studio presented by King’s Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival. “She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.” Colman, who touched down in Canada to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

