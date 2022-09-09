Read full article on original website
Tesla’s New Texas Factory in 2022 Would Be First for North America
The owner of Tesla says it's a 'license to print money', and he is working on approval to start the printing process. Tesla is reportedly bringing a historic factory to Texas - the first of its kind in North America - and construction could begin by the end of this year.
Scariest? World’s #1 Largest Halloween Haunted House Attraction Is Here in Texas!
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Texas Ranks as the No. 2 Most Internet-Scammed State in the Country
More people in Texas are being scammed on the internet than any other state except for California, according to a new study by Social Catfish. A whopping $606,179,646 has been stolen from a total of 41,148 Texas residents, according to the site's research. The average theft from each victim is approximately $18,302, which is nothing to bat an eye at. Moreover, the amount of money stolen by online scammers has doubled in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, $3.5 billion was stolen online. In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $6.9 billion.
Texas Health Department Clowned Big After Bragging Online Over a Tamale Bust
Ok - sure, it's illegal, but it's not like they were selling meth -- it's delicious tamales, guys. I'm not sure what kinda squeaky clean living we've got going on in the Permian Basin, but Midland, TX, must be running low on crime these days, right?. I'm all about supporting...
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Scared Of Heights? Have You Driven On The TALLEST Bridge In Texas?
Everything in Texas is BIGGER. And, so are the bridges! Here in TEXAS, we like to be the biggest, widest, and yes TALLEST! So, having the Tallest bridge in Texas and the 3rd TALLEST bridge in the United States is so TEXAS! If you do have a thing for heights maybe this bridge is or is NOT for you!
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
This Small Texas Suburb is One of The 10 Richest Cities in America
When a state like Texas attracts the amount of business to it like it does, it makes sense that at least one of the ten richest cities in America would be here. And this uber-rich town outside of Dallas, TX, has also produced a couple of or our era's most dominant athletes.
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors
Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Tesla Not Only Runs On Electric But Wants To Create Electric
Tesla is just one of a number of companies trying to beat the clock before an expiring tax incentive program in Texas is gone. It's called the Chapter 313 program and was designed to attract companies to move to Texas and in return be rewarded with, in some cases, huge tax cuts. The program is set to expire at the end of 2022 so numerous companies are scrambling to get in on the program and it's benefits.
Fact or Fiction? Can the Texas Flag Be Flown at the Same Height as the U.S. Flag?
I was always told as a kid that since Texas was a republic before it was a state, we can fly our flag at the same height as the American flag, well this is true but not for that reason. Actually, all 50 state flags can fly at the same...
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
What’s The Secret Meaning to The Stars You See on Texas Homes?
I see these as simply decoration but apparently, they could mean so much more. Is there a secret meaning to these metal stars that I'm unaware of? Could they be a symbol of good luck, a religious statement or something a bit more sexual?. Lots of houses have these barn...
The Legend Of The Homecoming Mum! Do You Know The History Of The Homecoming Mum?
It's football season in West Texas, so you know that means one special Friday night of the season will be homecoming, where alumni come back to their hometowns to celebrate and the senior class crowns a queen. Some schools have already had their homecoming festivities that include parades, bonfires, and pep rallies. There is one other thing that is a staple of homecoming and that is the mum. Did you know that mums are typically only worn in Texas? The tradition of wearing a mum has spread into some parts of Louisiana and Oklahoma, but it's mainly a Texas thing, however, it did not originate in Texas.
