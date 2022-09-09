Britney Spears fans are asking her to “calm down” as she seemingly made a body-shaming dig at Christina Aguilera and her dancers.Spears, who has changed her Instagram profile name to Channel 8, posted a quote in a new Instagram post on Monday (12 September) that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”In the caption, Spears said she wished she could have chosen her own backup dancers for live performances and called them “the nannies for my children”.“I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely...

CELEBRITIES ・ 47 MINUTES AGO