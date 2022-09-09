When it comes to studying alien worlds, the James Webb Space Telescope could be drastically wrong, though not for any fault of its own. That’s the finding of a new study by researchers who looked not at the Webb telescope’s optics, but at the models scientists use to interpret the findings after the telescope has made an observation. Specifically, the models scientists use to understand opacity, how easily light passes through an atmosphere, are not accurate enough, according to MIT graduate student Prajwal Niraula, a co-author on a new paper published Thursday in Nature Astronomy. And since Webb...

ASTRONOMY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO