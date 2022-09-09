ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Nation has ‘come together’ as food from cancelled Mercury Prize event donated

By Lily Ford
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uubAI_0hoXNCsK00

A restaurant owner has hailed how the nation has “come together” as a team of volunteers rushed to collect food from a cancelled event to feed 250 homeless people.

The awards show for the Mercury Prize , which recognises the best British album of the year, was set to take place on Thursday at the Hammersmith Apollo , London , but was swiftly scrapped following news of the Queen’s death.

Shortlisted artist and singer Self Esteem had been due to attend the event. She appealed for help on Twitter and caught the attention of Amrit Maan, owner of Punjab Covent Garden. He organised the 17 batches of food to be stored at his restaurant ahead of its distribution to homeless people over the weekend.

“It shows we can come together as a nation, we’re one big tribe,” Mr Maan, 49, told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erJtX_0hoXNCsK00

“We’re proud of our royalty, of the Queen, and it was devastating to hear – (it is) like a grandmother passing away.

“And when that call came about in the early evening, I didn’t think twice.”

Mr Maan sent two of his employees to collect the food, prepared for hundreds of guests at the event, and they helped a wider team place the trays in a chill blaster at his restaurant.

Volunteer-led homelessness charity Under One Sky have also stepped in to orchestrate the delivery of the food to people across London on Friday.

Mr Maan, who was awarded an OBE for his services to the community and charity in 2021, said: “It just shows how in such a dark day, (there is) humanity, compassion, light.

“I have to thank the caterers, the artists, my team.

“This beautiful chain of compassionate, caring people – that food could have been thrown away.

“And I’m sure the next few days, lots of other events will be cancelled… Let’s make sure we don’t waste food, let’s put it to good use.”

A group of volunteers, including Under One Sky founder Mikkel Iversen and volunteer Leila Al-Baldawi, banded together in pouring rain to make sure the food was rescued and stored safely.

The meals destined for guests “will now feed hungry bellies on London’s rain-soaked streets”, Mr Maan said as his chefs help prepare the food for the recipients.

“We never close in terms of a kitchen – there’s always cleaning, there’s always prepping, so we have the facilities to do that,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bsh5M_0hoXNCsK00

“And we had that 17 trays of great food – chicken, vegetables.

“The next 10 days are going to be really difficult, we are all going to be affected by this (so) it is absolutely exceptional.

“We’ve all grown up with the Queen, and it was just the right thing to do.”

Mr Iversen told PA that the act reinforces “we share the same things and share the same emotions”.

“What is nice about the story is this food was going to go to superstars, the most prestigious tables in London last night having dinner, and now its actually going to go to people who don’t have a table to eat on,” the 47-year-old said.

“It makes the world feel very small.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Mercury Prize#Volunteers#Homelessness#Vegetables#Charity#Punjab1946 St
The Independent

Jenna Bush Hager reveals she was present as Camilla and Charles received news about Queen

Jenna Bush Hager has shared that she was with King Charles III hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and claimed that she was told to be “quiet” when a call came in about the 96-year-old monarch being ill. During Monday’s episode of Today, the 40-year-old television host discussed how she arrived in Scotland on 7 September to interview the now Queen Consort, Camilla, about her book club, “The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.”Bush Hager also noted that since the royal’s flight was delayed the night before the interview, they didn’t get to have dinner together. However, she said that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh.With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around the late Queen’s coffin, at rest in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.Earlier, the Queen’s children had followed the hearse carrying their mother to the cathedral, walking in unison as thousands watched from the city’s Royal Mile.A hush descended on the famous thoroughfare as the procession travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to...
U.K.
The Independent

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
The Independent

Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
U.K.
The Independent

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Wednesday marks D-Day +5, or D+5, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.– Wednesday September 14Procession:The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen’s coffin.At 2:22pm, a procession will take the late monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state.The King will follow the coffin on foot, joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, as well as the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Route revealed for mourners queueing to see Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall

Details of the route for mourners queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in London have been announced by the government.Following her death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, the Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where tens of thousands queued through the night on Monday to pay their respects, some filing past as the late monarch’s four children – including King Charles III – led a 10-minute vigil by her side.After arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall by gun carriage on Wednesday afternoon, where it...
U.K.
The Independent

Japanese emperor, empress to attend queen's funeral

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel to Britain to attend Queen Elizabeth II ’s state funeral next week to pay respects to her, Japan's top government spokesperson said Wednesday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Japanese government requested they accept the British royals' invitation to attend, considering the close relations between the two countries' royal families.Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals whether at home or abroad because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure. The decision for Naruhito to attend the queen’s funeral underscores the importance and the deep...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Independent

What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule

The Queen’s lying in state will begin on Wednesday in Westminster Hall – Operation Marquee – following a ceremonial procession through London. It will last four full days.The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace.Thursday 8 September would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plan but the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning Friday was considered as D+0 to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.Here is the day-by-day account of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy