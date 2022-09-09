Read full article on original website
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Margaret Atwood: The planet is not doomed
Margaret Atwood may be known for her dystopian dives into environmental and political disasters, but the writer maintains that the world is not doomed. The prolific author touches on the subject of climate change in her 1985 book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the inspiration for the Hulu series of the same name that premiered its fifth season on Wednesday.
