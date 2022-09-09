Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone calls from frightened students and hurried to pick them up. School officials soon reported the situation was the result of a hoax, and an hour and 40 minutes after the first call, police had fully cleared the campus and found no indication of a credible threat.

