WacoTrib.com
Neal becoming key playmaker in Baylor secondary
Kentucky is basketball country and Lexington sits in the heart of it. The Kentucky Wildcats are the biggest thing in town, but fans are also ravenous about high school hoops. Who wouldn’t want their kid to grow up to be the next Anthony Davis?. Well, Devin Neal Sr. didn’t...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Undefeated matchups for China Spring, Connally, Wortham, Itasca — Who survives? Plus Marlin & more
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football. • A tweet from Greg Tepper at Texas Football this week...
WacoTrib.com
Abbott, Chilton, Gatesville players win Trib fan vote
Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Trib’s Six-Man Player of the Week for the second time this season while Chilton running back Marvion Huitt takes Offensive Player of the Week and Gatesville linebacker Mason Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week. Sustala continued to be a two-way weapon...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High heads to Midlothian looking to regroup
Waco High (1-2, 0-1) at Midlothian (3-0, 1-0) Waco High was unable to ride the high of its first win this season after snapping at 17-game losing streak against Dallas White, falling to Granbury in a brutal 45-3 loss to open District 4-5A Div. I play. The Lions were caught off guard offensively after losing starting quarterback RJ Young to injury, with Isaiah Ruiz taking his place.
WacoTrib.com
China Spring's Tyler Beatty after 63-7 win over Mexia
Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty talks to the Trib's DJ Ramirez after China Spring posted a 63-7 victory over the Blackcats in Week 3. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/sports/high-school/tre-riffic-night-china-springs-hafford-puts-on-show-in-blowout-of-mexia-63-7/article_7278c494-306a-11ed-8e5d-db405c0c279e.html.
WacoTrib.com
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. "My beloved,...
WacoTrib.com
Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map
A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
WacoTrib.com
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
WacoTrib.com
Police clear campus at Waco High after report of shooting; No indication of credible threat
Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone calls from frightened students and hurried to pick them up. School officials soon reported the situation was the result of a hoax, and an hour and 40 minutes after the first call, police had fully cleared the campus and found no indication of a credible threat.
WacoTrib.com
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
WacoTrib.com
Outstanding educators named for Region 12
Two educators in McLennan County were selected as the 2023 Region 12 Teachers of the Year, winning over nominees from 77 school districts across the 12-county education service area of Region 12. Lorenz Villa of La Vega ISD is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Anthony Meurer of West...
WacoTrib.com
Two die Sunday in separate one-car wrecks near Marlin
Two people were killed early Sunday morning in two separate single-vehicle wrecks early Sunday morning near Marlin, officials said. Around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Farm-to-Market Road 147 northeast of Marlin, a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound left the roadway for unknown reasons, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a Monday statement.
