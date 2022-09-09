ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say

A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person off N. Harrells Ferry Road on Monday, Sept. 12. According to BRPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, bank fraud among charges in weekend arrests

Morgan City police made arrests on bank fraud and access device fraud over the weekend. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department made these arrests:. —Jekeisha Lashie Westley, 25, Eagle Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday as a fugitive from the...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus. On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

