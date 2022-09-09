Box Score EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's tennis unveiled its newcomers and welcomed back its returners at the Cougar Invite. In all, it was an outstanding showing. "This was a nice showing by our team to kick off the fall season," said SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "We have a tremendous mix of impact newcomers and strong returning veterans, so it was great to see them compete and get the year started on a positive note."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO