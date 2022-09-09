Read full article on original website
Cougars Close Out Nonconference Slate
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – SIUE women's soccer dropped its nonconference season finale Sunday, falling to No. 15-ranked Saint Louis 3-0 at Hermann Stadium. "We competed rally well today and created some quality chances, and our work rate was fantastic," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton. "Those two aspects of our game are going well. Now it's time to put all the pieces together."
SIUE Women's Tennis Off to Outstanding Start at Cougar Invite
Box Score EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's tennis unveiled its newcomers and welcomed back its returners at the Cougar Invite. In all, it was an outstanding showing. "This was a nice showing by our team to kick off the fall season," said SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "We have a tremendous mix of impact newcomers and strong returning veterans, so it was great to see them compete and get the year started on a positive note."
Cougars Split Saturday Doubleheader at Stetson Invitational
DELAND, Fla. - The SIUE volleyball team returned to action on Saturday as the Cougars fell to Mercer in four sets before picking up their first win of the weekend to Bethune-Cookman in a three-set sweep. The Cougars move to 4-4 on their 2022 campaign following the split on Saturday.
Cougars Wrap up Play at Air Force
USAF, Colo. – SIUE golf finished its first tournament of the year Sunday, completing play at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. The Cougars shot 300 Sunday and totaled 891 to finish in 17th of 24 competing teams. Colorado State led the tournament wire to wire to earn the team win at 834. Colorado was second at 859. San Jose State and New Mexico State tied for third at 861.
