Prince Harry Given Exception To Wear Military Uniform For Queen Elizabeth Funeral Vigil
"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears," a spokesperson told HuffPost Tuesday.
Photos of Queen Elizabeth II's historic trips show she was the most-well-traveled monarch in history
The Queen of England began her reign in Kenya, traveled to 117 countries in her lifetime, and ended her reign in Scotland.
Moment excited young Brit crashes Sunrise host Edwina Bartholomew's live cross from London - as mourners wait for nine hours to see the Queen's coffin
Sombre scenes of Britons paying their respects to the Queen while she lies in state were interrupted by two excitable children who were caught smiling and waving during a live Australian news broadcast. The children, possibly brother and sister, realised they were on camera just before 10pm local time during...
Why did Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?
As everyone knows by now, despite rumors placing him in Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as Champions League clubs in Italy (Juventus) and Spain, Christian Pulisic is after all, remaining with Chelsea, at least until the winter transfer window. But did the front office really want to move him? Were the new American ownership group really looking for a highest bidder or for the American to land somewhere he would be immediately required in the starting lineup? My guess is no, not really. In other words, the summer transfer window closing without him being sent out on loan (which is what is said to have been their condition) was always the front office’s true intention, even if they made it seem otherwise.
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax
Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
NHS staff are set to join Princes William and Harry in accompanying the Queen's casket from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park as nation bids a final farewell Her Majesty
A huge procession will accompany the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park as London bids a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch on Monday. Much of the capital will be brought to a standstill as senior Royals walk behind the coffin, joined by members of the police, Armed Forces and the NHS.
Tuesday September 13th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches resume!. Manchester City are facing a Dortmund side who are looking for a result. Time and Date: Wednesday 14 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Daniele Orsato ITA. Assistant referees Ciro Carbone...
Four Youngsters Included in Liverpool’s PL Squad
Liverpool FC’s squad for the Premier League has been finalised, with 23 out 25 players submitted. Liverpool, of course, has a ton of under-21 players who don’t have to be registered to play, which may explain the vacancies. This will also allow Liverpool to bring in another player in the winter transfer window, possibly two if one is homegrown and the club feels like lighting money on fire in a January transfer for an English player.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race
On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action. On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English...
Potter disappointed with result, not disappointed by Chelsea’s play and effort
There may be a different name on the manager’s door at Chelsea this week, but there wasn’t much different in terms of what we saw on the pitch at Chelsea today. (The biggest disappointment in that is possibly that none of it was all that surprising...) Graham Potter’s...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target João Gomes
Liverpool’s long-term need for midfield reinforcements has made it to Brazil with the local transfer chatter this week suggesting the Reds could be plotting a mid-season move for Flamengo’s highly rated 21-year-old midfielder João Gomes. Gomes, whose signing could wind up confusing for fans and commentators were...
Brazilian club Santos snub Chelsea purchasing approach — report
It seems Brazil are (somewhat) catching up to football professionalism with the introduction of SAFs, i.e., public limited football clubs/companies, with a few early cases of success (e.g., Cruzeiro) and some not-so-successful ones (e.g., Botafogo). While there already were some SAFs in Brazilian football over the last 20+ years, none were as big as the two aforementioned clubs which were purchased by Ronaldo (yes, that one) and American businessman John Textor, respectively.
Chatting With The Enemy: Q&A With WAGNH Ahead Of Liverpool FC Women Vs Chelsea
The Liverpool FC Women are finally finally FINALLY getting to kick off their return to the WSL (don’t forget to check out our season preview for Matt Beard’s side). The initial first match of the season away to Reading was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, so now the Reds will open their return to the top flight this weekend with reigning WSL champions Chelsea.
Van Dijk: “Not Listening to the Outside World”
Liverpool dominated Ajax for much of their Champions League match but was unable to be decisive in front of goal until the 89th minute when the magical Joel Matip finally nodded in one of the many set-piece opportunities that had presented themselves to the Reds. The goal sealed a well-deserved victory for the Reds, where they looked compact and were able to deal with Ajax for the most part, and puts their Champions League campaign back on the right track.
Chelsea in advanced talks with Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund — reports
According to the Telegraph, CBS Sports, the Evening Standard and The Times, Chelsea are already in advanced negotiations to sign RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund. (Ed.note: incidentally, we’re playing them tomorrow night! Funny that.) The 45-year-old has been in charge of recruitment at this key club of the...
Liverpool vs. Ajax: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
You might be dead inside if a Champions League showdown with Ajax doesn’t set off some deep-seeded feelings of football romanticism. I mean, you might be dead inside anyway because of (gestures vaguely at everything), but this match should be a welcome respite from (gestures again). PREVIEW & HOW...
Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
It’s never easy to come in as an interim manager, taking over a team in the middle of a season, with generally little to no time to actually implement any meaningful changes. What often ends up happening as a result is an overly simplistic gameplan and approach, safe and conservative, almost as if we were a national team. We’ve seen this most notably from the likes of Guus Hiddink (especially the second time) or Rafael Benítez. Thomas Tuchel broke the mold, though he admittedly had help from the squad’s ingrained knowledge of Antonio Conte’s system.
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund: 4 Questions with Anders Meincke of Fear the Wall
After pausing to mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Manchester City are back in action on Wednesday. This time, they are hosting a UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola’s men last played the Yellow and Black in the quarter-finals of the UCL in 2020/21. It’s been a while, but I was able to get Anders Meincke of Fear the Wall to help reacquaint us with Dortmund in advance of the meeting at the Etihad.
