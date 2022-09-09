Read full article on original website
Circuit Coder MicroPython on ESP32 Starter Kit has step-by-step instructions for beginners
Learn from the ground up with the Circuit Coder MicroPython on ESP32 Starter Kit. It comes with a step-by-step instruction guide that teaches even complete novices industry-level skills. In fact, you’ll be able to build and program circuits with an ESP32 microcontroller. This is the same one used in Ring doorbell cameras. Additionally, the guide covers controlling and using 7 different electronic components. These are LEDs, buttons, potentiometers (dials), piezo buzzers, servo motors, OLED screens, and motion sensors. Moreover, it includes 7 guided projects, and you receive all the parts needed except for a computer. You’ll enjoy the Music Machine, Servo Controller, Digital Etch-a-Sketch, and Snake video game. Then, there’s the Alarm Clock/Stopwatch/Timer, Spinning Fortune Teller, and Motion Detector with email alerts. Overall, gain skills that look great on a resume, create projects of your own, or show your boss it’s time for a promotion!
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor has a 45-inch screen size with an 800R curvature
Meet your immersive gaming needs with the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor. Its 45-inch screen size paired with its 800R curvature makes this gadget a genuine gaming powerhouse. This monitor comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, which makes it highly responsive. In fact, it not only has a large size but also a 21:9 aspect ratio and borderless design. Altogether, that means it provides super smooth PC and console games. Additionally, the Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature makes it ideal for multitasking. There’s also the LG Anti-glare and Low Reflection coating to make the display eye-friendly. So, no matter how much time you spend gaming, this monitor makes your experience as smooth as can be.
JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds have a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen
Customize your music and manage your notifications when you have the JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds. These gadgets feature a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen. There, you can manage your music and receive messages, calls, and social media notifications. And you don’t even have to take out your phone. Furthermore, you get true adaptive noise cancellation with the customizable ANC and ambient sound. Meanwhile, the Ear Canal Test works with the ANC to reduce noise in your environment. Plus, with 10 mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL PRO sound, it provides you with immersive audio. If you need to take a call, the 6-mic design ensures crystal-clear sound. Moreover, with 40 hours of total music playback—10 hours from the earbuds and 30 from the case—they let you listen as long as you want.
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series offers an AMOLED display & 11 days of battery life
Give your wrist something to smile about when you put on one of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatches. Choose from the Venu Sq 2 or the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, both of which have AMOLED displays. Moreover, they offer up to 11 days of battery life along with all-day health monitoring. With their fitness metrics, they help you prioritize activity. If you go for the Music Edition, you’ll get on-device storage so you don’t need your phone to hear your favorite songs on a run. Additionally, the touchscreen gives you quick stat access along with 25+ sports apps and smart notifications. Enjoy wrist-based heart-rate tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, current energy levels, sleep monitoring, and sleep scores. Furthermore, you can use it to track menstrual cycles and pregnancies.
LG MoodUP refrigerator comes with color-changing LED door panels to lift your mood
Add a party-friendly, mood-lifting addition to your kitchen with the LG MoodUP refrigerator. This fridge does more than you think with its color-changing LED door panels, like lift your mood. In fact, this refrigerator also comes with smart technologies to improve food freshness and convenience. Additionally, it includes built-in speakers that let you enjoy music from your kitchen’s hub. With the LG ThinQ app, you can choose between 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower. You can also customize the appearance of the doors by choosing different themes, including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. The color-changing panels will make user notifications even more colorful. So you’ll get a reminder via a blinking when the door remains open for a longer time than usual.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you hear 2 audio streams at once
Offering both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless PC gaming headset lets you listen to 2 audio streams simultaneously. Moreover, you can easily switch it up between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch using USB-C connectivity. Designed with ClearCast Gen 2 AI noise cancellation and a bidirectional microphone, it lets you enjoy clear chats. Not only that, but Sonar Software also silences any annoying background noise. Additionally, its custom-designed high-fidelity speaker drivers and immersive 360° Spatial Audio truly provide a new level of gaming sound. Beyond all this, it also boasts a 38-hour battery life. And fast charging gets you 6 hours of use after only 15 minutes. Finally, its ComfortMax System gives you 4 points of adjustment for all-day gaming abilities.
Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more
Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend. For example, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar uplifts your home theater with adjustable wings. And the...
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time
Enjoy loads of premium features along with brilliant brightness with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. This 34-inch display comes with an incredible 0.1 ms response time. Additionally, the OLED panel comes with Quantum Dot Technology, delivering a minimal display. In fact, this gadget also packs an ultra-thin design in a metal frame which makes it look unique. Additionally, you’ll be happy to know that the monitor has QHD resolution, a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 100% color volume, and DCI-99.3% color gamut. There’s also the 1800R curvature for the perfect playing view. For accurate color and contrast reproduction, this device is also certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. With or without the Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), this monitor is great for streaming or gaming.
Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display works for everything from gaming to streaming
Carry a screen for any device with the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. These smart glasses are ideal for gaming, streaming, and privacy. Even better, they work with pretty much any smartphone, laptop, or tablet with their full-function USB-C. But these glasses aren’t just for your entertainment. In a world where hybrid work has become normal, they give you privacy. So you can work on sensitive documents in a public space without any onlookers. Moreover, they also connect with Lightning-equipped iOS devices using an optional adapter. Furthermore, this display is comfortable to wear for long periods thanks to swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and support for prescription lenses. Finally, you’ll enjoy stunning image quality with the MicroOLED display technology, which delivers a super high 10,000:1 contrast ratio.
Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming
Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall. With a 45-degree sleeve, it works with both straight and curved monitors and comes in 3 size options. Choose a 24/27-inch lightstrip, a 32/34-inch lightstrip, or a longer one for triple-monitor setups with 24/27-inch screens.
HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam has AI enhancement, live lighting adjustment & auto framing
Improve your next video call when you have the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam. Boasting AI enhancement with HP Presence, it offers features like lighting adjustment and auto framing. Not only that, but it also automatically reduces noice, and its dual microphones ensure others hear you clearly. Its cutting-edge sensor delivers improved image quality, and you’ll enjoy the crystal-clear 4K resolution. Providing an HDR conferencing experience, this pro-grade webcam offers color correction so you look great at all times. Moreover, its 18 mm F2.0 large lens also helps you maintain your high-quality look. Concentrate on the presentation at hand, change your background so others focus on you, and keep documents looking nice and clear thanks to keystone correction. Finally, you can mount it virtually anywhere using the stand or a tripod, and you can adjust it with the 360° swivel and 90° tilt.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset has a ComfortMax design with 4 adjustment spots
Perform better when you game using the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset. Boasting incredible sound quality, it also uses a ComfortMax system for, you guessed it, comfort. With 4 points of adjustability, it lets you find just the right position. Moreover, its lightweight design with AirWeave memory cushions ensures it’s comfortable to wear for hours, or days, on end. Furthermore, it has a broadcast-quality noise-canceling microphone that helps block out distracting background sounds. This ensures you communicate well with opponents and teammates in the game. Additionally, its 3.5 mm audio jack lets you use it with pretty much any platform. From PC to PlayStation and Xbox to Nintendo Switch, it even works with your mobile device! Choose from a black or white colorway depending on your gaming aesthetic.
Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs come in 3 shapes and diffuse light in any color
Add contemporary lighting to your home with the Philips Hue Lightguide smart bulbs. These cool lights come in 3 shapes—ellipse, large globe, and triangular—adding character and style to any room. Hang them over your dining table or in your living room, and they add instant elegance. Meanwhile, each bulb houses a unique inner tube that shines light in any color. A glossy, shiny finish allows them to give off a bright glow. Match them with their pendant cord and metal holder for a cohesive look. Moreover, each bulb dims and works with Philips accessories for convenience. You can also control them via voice command with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Finally, it’s easy to customize these smart lightbulbs on your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV is backlight-free & self-lit for a high-quality image
Take your gaming beyond the competition when you have the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV. Designed with backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology, it provides exceptional quality no matter how curved it is. In fact, it has 100% color fidelity certification and a 0.1 ms response time. Its fully adjustable screen curvature makes it ideal for console, PC, and cloud gaming as well as live TV and streaming. Moreover, it adjusts from completely flat to having a 900R curvature, letting you choose from 20 levels of adjustment. Adjust the curvature to 2 presets via the remote or manually change it in 5% increments. Not only that, but you can also tilt it toward you up to 10º or away from you up to 5º. Furthermore, powered by the α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, it also has flicker-free, glare-free certifications. Finally, the height-adjustable stand moves up and down by 140 millimeters.
Eve Shutter Switch smart controller automates their opening and closing for ease
Elevate your home’s comfort and security with the Eve Shutter Switch smart controller. This smart home gadget has impressive on-device intelligence. In fact, it stores your location, the date, and the window’s orientation. Simply hold your phone with the Eve app against the window. Then, Eve automatically programs the shutter to respond to sunlight autonomously using Apple Home automations. Can you imagine your shutters rolling down automatically as the sun begins to set? Otherwise, you could choose to have the switch follow autonomous schedules. Meanwhile, the Eve Shutter Switch is future proof, supporting both Thread and Bluetooth for the most convenient setup. Finally, you can even control this gadget using Siri voice commands. Keep your home comfortable and save energy with smart shading from this device.
Lenovo Next-Gen ThinkPad X1 Fold 16″ foldable PC has a portable design & large screen area
Take your computer with you everywhere when it’s the Lenovo Next-Gen ThinkPad X1 Fold 16″ foldable PC. Proving that laptops can do more, it gives you a complete PC experience in a portable design. Additionally, this sleek and thin gadget has a 22% larger 16-inch folding OLED display, a 25% thinner chassis, and thinner bezels than the previous model. Moreover, it gets its power from Intel vPro and up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Not only that, but it also offers Intel Iris Xe Graphics and SSD storage up to 1 TB with a maximum memory of 32 GB LPDDR. Furthermore, choose an optional full-size backlit ThinkPad keyboard, which has TrackPoint and a large haptic touchpad. Then, you’ll enjoy that the folding OLED panel measures 16.3 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and you can use an optional magnetic-attach pen with it.
BOSS DUAL CUBE LX ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier has a go-everywhere design
Jam with friends comfortably at home or even on the go with the BOSS DUAL CUBE LX. This ultra-portable stereo guitar amplifier offers flexibility for performing, recording, and more. Additionally, you can use the stereo Line Out jacks. This will directly connect to a PA system and perform with pro BOSS amp sounds. In fact, the stereo speaker system produces full, punchy guitar tones. Not only that, but you can also choose from 8 versatile amp types. And all of them have a natural feel and organic response. There are also the intuitive panel controls on the DUAL CUBE LX that make it easy to craft compelling sounds in the moment. With optional FS-series footswitches, it lets you operate the onboard looper and switch memories while performing.
Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones have advanced noise canceling & 50 hours of playtime
Enjoy your personal audio space no matter where you go with the Anker soundcore Space Q45 headphones. They come with upgraded noise-canceling systems that block out a lot of external noise. In fact, the adaptive noise canceling automatically selects a suitable level to match your location. So, even if you are on a flight or in the outdoors, these headphones let you experience maximum noise cancellation at its best. Additionally, the 50 hours of playtime make these headphones ideal to take with you on the go. And, you can get up to 4 hours of extra playtime with just 5 minutes of charging. Moreover, they help you hear every detail, thanks to their 40 mm drivers with a pioneering double-layer diaphragm made from silk and ceramic materials. Together with an ergonomic build and refined design, these headphones make a great everyday carry for audiophiles.
Ring Intercom smart DIY upgrade is a retrofit gadget that gives apartments an intercom
Pretend like you’re home no matter where you are when you have the Ring Intercom. This DIY smart upgrade lets you access your existing intercom handset remotely from anywhere. By using the Ring app, you can answer your door via your existing doorbell. Additionally, with the Remote Unlock feature, you can actually unlock your entrance directly from the app. There’s also the 2-way talk feature that lets you speak with anyone who buzzes the Intercom. In fact, if you want to allow access for Amazon deliveries, you can easily provide time-bound access for verified drivers. Together with compatibility for both Alexa and the company’s app, this DIY upgrade will definitely make your home smarter and more convenient in a super simple way.
Leica Cine 1 laser TV has an ultra-short-throw lens that works basically up against a wall
Make use of all the space in your home with the Leica Cine 1 laser TV. Putting new meaning to the term ultra short throw, this innovative laser projector works as close as a hair to your wall. And it delivers a super bright 4K image with full-depth colors and incredible resolution. Boasting the well-known Leica look, it also produces incredible Leica-level picture quality. Its aluminum body includes an automatic dust cover that protects the lens. Additionally, its perforated cover gives you clear sound and optimal ventilation. Moreover, it has a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker for incredible sound quality. Made with triple RGB laser technology, it consumes less energy than most OLED TVs. Furthermore, it should last for more than 25,000 hours. Enjoy large images up to 100” in size, use the Smart TV launcher and internal TV tuner, and play your favorite content on this device.
