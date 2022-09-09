Take your gaming beyond the competition when you have the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV. Designed with backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology, it provides exceptional quality no matter how curved it is. In fact, it has 100% color fidelity certification and a 0.1 ms response time. Its fully adjustable screen curvature makes it ideal for console, PC, and cloud gaming as well as live TV and streaming. Moreover, it adjusts from completely flat to having a 900R curvature, letting you choose from 20 levels of adjustment. Adjust the curvature to 2 presets via the remote or manually change it in 5% increments. Not only that, but you can also tilt it toward you up to 10º or away from you up to 5º. Furthermore, powered by the α9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, it also has flicker-free, glare-free certifications. Finally, the height-adjustable stand moves up and down by 140 millimeters.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO