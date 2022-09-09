Read full article on original website
Education and Workforce meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 8
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 pm. Arlene Stauffer called the meeting to order. Ponca Politics forums will return on Friday, Sept. 30 from 12 pm to 1 pm at City Hall with a...
Hanging tough: Johnson’s winding road to Cowgirl soccer
Body Oklahoma State was at the top of the list for Niah Johnson coming out of high school. But instead of Stillwater, she landed in Starkville, Mississippi, with Mississippi State. Johnson and Cowgirls coach Colin Carmichael have different stories of why she didn’t end up at OSU as a freshman.
Intersecting Spheres exhibit now open at City Central
Body The City Arts organization is hosting a new exhibit at the John McNeese Gallery located at 400 E. Central in the City Central Building in downtown Ponca City. An opening reception for the event was held on Thursday, Sept. 8/. The exhibit, “Intersecting Spheres”, is a collaboration between artists...
Softball Lady Cats split in tourney
Body BETHANY -- The Ponca City Lady Cats won one and lost one in two games played Thursday in the Bethany Softball Classic. In the tourney opener, the Piedmont Wildcats edged Ponca City 5-3. The second game was a different story, with Ponca City defeating Classen SAS 5-0. In the...
Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning
Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
Rose Ovelta Hawkins
Rose Ovelta Hawkins, 90, gained her angel wings September 6, 2022. Rose was born in Ralston, Oklahoma on July 26, 1932, to Bert and Nina Taylor. She attended Elementary and High School in Kaw City where she graduated with honors as the class Salutatorian in 1950. During her time there she worked in the school library for five years, was nominated for and went to All State for the American Legion for Girls. Rose continued her education at a business school in Denver, Colorado. After she completed her education she married Glenn Hawkins on November 28, 1953, and they made their home in Apperson, Oklahoma.
Diane Rae Mounts
Diane Rae Mounts, longtime Ponca City resident, passed away July 28, 2022, at home in Canyon Country California surrounded by her family. She had been battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for many years. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1, at First Christian Church in Ponca City. The Rev. Stephen Johnson and the Rev. Roberta Shaffer will officiate.
Donald Davis to perform at Kay County Amphitheater
Body Donald Davis, national storyteller will be performing at the Kay County Amphitheater on September 17th at 7PM. The Kay County Amphitheater is located at 9th and Main in Newkirk. Donald Davis was born in a Southern Appalachian mountain world rich in stories. While he heard many traditional stories about...
Couple celebrates 50 years
Body Gary and Loretta Leavitt recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home with a surprise party hosted by their sons and their spouses. They were also surprised with several out of town guests. In addition, they attended mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Newkirk where Father Carson...
Voter registration deadline is October 14, 2022
Body Friday, October 14, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the November 8, 2022, City of Bartlesville Municipal General, State & Federal General Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today. Chouteau said that persons who...
