Saginaw to Allocate CDBG, HOME and Emergency Solutions Funding
The City of Saginaw has received nearly $2.9 million in annual grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money includes nearly $2.2 million from the Community Development Block Grant, more than half a million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and more than $184,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grant. These programs offer cities, counties, and states funding for various programs.
State of the Bay to Focus on Dam Updates and Flood Study
The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) will host its biennial State of the Bay conference on September 22 at the Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center in Bay City. The conference showcases the Saginaw Bay and the work to protect, restore and conserve the watershed. This year, WIN has invited...
Michigan Attorney General’s Office Negotiates Lower Energy Depreciation Rates
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has entered into a settlement with Consumers Energy Company in its gas utility plant depreciation case which was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) last week. Consumers Energy filed a request to change its depreciation rates for its gas utility assets with the...
Areas of Wixom, Sanford Lakes to Be Treated for Vegetative Growth
Restoring Sanford and Wixom lakes to their previous levels is facing yet another challenge: tree growth. When the lakes drained after the dam failures in 2020, it paved the way for vegetation to grow throughout the lake beds. Now the lakes are filled with cottownwoods, willows and aspen, according to the Four Lakes Task Force. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has recently approved aerial treatments for the wooded growth to control the vegetation. Treatments using low-altitude helicopter spray applications, which target woody plants, are scheduled for selected locations by Edenville Township and the Wixom Lake Improvement Board (WLIB), within Billings Township and Tobacco Township.
Bay County Warns Property Owners to Watch for Gypsy Moths
Bay County’s Gypsy Moth Supression Program has treated nearly 4,000 acres of infested woodlots in six townships this year. The agency says Gypsy Moth populations are near a record high throughout the state, with oak, aspen and birch trees their favorite targets. The Bay County Gypsy Moth program says field monitoring after the treatments indicates a reduction of at least 75 percent in the Gypsy Moth population. Bay County property owners are urged to be on the lookout for signs of gypsy moths this fall, such as clusters of tannish/brown egg masses on the outer bark of trees or other flat surfaces. Areas with an increase in the population will determine what areas are treated next spring, so Bay County residents should contact the agency if you think you see a gypsy moth infestation.
I-75 Closed in Arenac County for Bridge Repairs
The Michigan Department of Transportation will detour northbound I-75 to accommodate bridge beam setting at the Lincoln Road overpass in Arenac County starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. The work is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to...
Midland County United Way Providing Teachers with School Supplies
Midland County teachers who may struggle to provide their classrooms with supplies can breath a little easier this year. The United Way of Midland County has donated more than 720 kits filled with dry erase markers, pens, notebooks, disinfectant wipes and more to all K-12th grade public school teachers thoughout the county. The kits will help ease the financial burden many teachers feel as they often use their own many to provide students with necessary learning tools out of their own pockets.
Bay City Sister City Delegates Coming for a Visit
A delegation from Ansbach, Germany will be visiting their sister city of Bay City this week. The group is visiting to honor 60 years of partnership between the two cities after the original celebration was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be attending the dedication of the Two Cities Connected sculpture on Saturday, followed by a special city commission meeting to formally acknowledge the partnership. In July a delegation from Bay City visited Ansbach and attended the dedication of Bay City Bridge in its sister city.
Minor Injuries Reported in Midland Crash
Police in Midland responded to a crash on Bay City Road between Saginaw and Waldo roads Wednesday morning. The road was closed after a speeding vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Police say the vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life.
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Annual Fall Book Sale at Saginaw Public Libraries
The Friends of the Public Libraries of Saginaw are holding the annual Fall Book Sales starting the week of October 5. From October 5 through 8, a sale will be held at Butman-Fish Library at 1716 Hancock Street. Then from October 19 through 22, a sale will be held at Zauel Library at 3100 North Center Road in Saginaw Township. Hoyt Library will also have a sale from November 3 through 5. Items for sale include used books, music, videos, puzzles, and more. Proceeds support the programming and services at each branch.
“Where do I find a charger?”: Electric car push fuels infrastructure concerns
Tustin, California — Electric vehicle sales are accelerating, with a big push by California to stop selling new gas cars by 2035. But not all drivers are sold. “My own concern is the range,” Novia Wong said. “Where do I find a charger? How far can I really go?”
Man Killed in Saginaw Marks City’s 15th Homicide of 2022
A Saginaw man was murdered Tuesday, September 13, and a family member is the suspect. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Charles St. around 10:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found 42-year-old Larney Boyd had been shot at least once. Life saving measures on Boyd were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dog missing for 3 months found by Colorado officers doing drone training
Police in Colorado found a lost golden retriever by happenstance over the weekend, three months after the animal fled from a car accident and went missing. The dog, named Farah, was discovered as sheriff’s deputies in Fremont County, near Colorado Springs, conducted a drone training session on Sunday. They found her almost immediately using the drone’s infrared camera, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post detailing the rescue, which also noted that Farah had been “reunited with her family.”
