10th Circuit conference opens in Colorado Springs with visit from Gorsuch, SCOTUS update

A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado Jill
When FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court: A lesson for Dark Brandon?
Future historians may well remember 2022 as the year when the U.S. Supreme Court permanently went off the rails. This goes well beyond the tormented, quasi-religious reasoning used by the court's conservative majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that officially reversed the nationwide abortion rights established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade. In the course of revoking women's reproductive rights, the justices also hinted they might reverse the right to same-sex marriage, and perhaps even the right to contraception. Perhaps even more consequential, the court also decided it would hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case about whether state courts may strike down gerrymandered congressional maps. If the conservative majority buys into the dubious legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, it will effectively empower Republican-dominated state legislatures to overturn the popular vote in future presidential elections.
Have Democrats finally found their voice?
Democrats have been painfully feeble at touting their accomplishments and defending themselves.
Newsom launches red state billboard campaign touting abortion access in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a billboard campaign in several red states on Thursday, touting access to abortion in the Golden State. “Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live,” Newsom said in a tweet. “To any woman seeking an…
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, pulling back just days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.” The request for a delay by senators who have been pushing for the legislation follows Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the lead senator championing the bill, predicting that they would be able to get the 10 Republican votes they need to break a filibuster. But the group struggled in recent days as some Republicans had...
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley.” The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality brushed off its environmental justice analysis while violating the Clean Air Act and the agency’s duty to protect the public, District Judge Trudy White wrote. Opponents of the plans called Wednesday’s ruling in Baton Rouge a victory for environmental justice. FG LA, the local Formosa Plastics affiliate, said Thursday that it would appeal. “Stopping Formosa Plastics has been a fight for our lives, and today David has toppled Goliath,” said Sharon Lavigne, who founded the group Rise St. James in 2018 to fight plans for the plant. “The judge’s decision sends a message to polluters like Formosa that communities of color have a right to clean air, and we must not be sacrifice zones.”
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Good plan, BLM, now make it happen
The talk out of the Bureau of Land Management about the future of its now western headquarters in Grand Junction sounds good to us, but talk is really all we’ve ever had around the agency’s move here. So far we’ve seen little action. The BLM’s director, Tracy...
