ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

10th Circuit conference opens in Colorado Springs with visit from Gorsuch, SCOTUS update

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

When FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court: A lesson for Dark Brandon?

Future historians may well remember 2022 as the year when the U.S. Supreme Court permanently went off the rails. This goes well beyond the tormented, quasi-religious reasoning used by the court's conservative majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that officially reversed the nationwide abortion rights established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade. In the course of revoking women's reproductive rights, the justices also hinted they might reverse the right to same-sex marriage, and perhaps even the right to contraception. Perhaps even more consequential, the court also decided it would hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case about whether state courts may strike down gerrymandered congressional maps. If the conservative majority buys into the dubious legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, it will effectively empower Republican-dominated state legislatures to overturn the popular vote in future presidential elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, pulling back just days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.” The request for a delay by senators who have been pushing for the legislation follows Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the lead senator championing the bill, predicting that they would be able to get the 10 Republican votes they need to break a filibuster. But the group struggled in recent days as some Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
County
Denver, CO
State
West Virginia State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley.” The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality brushed off its environmental justice analysis while violating the Clean Air Act and the agency’s duty to protect the public, District Judge Trudy White wrote. Opponents of the plans called Wednesday’s ruling in Baton Rouge a victory for environmental justice. FG LA, the local Formosa Plastics affiliate, said Thursday that it would appeal. “Stopping Formosa Plastics has been a fight for our lives, and today David has toppled Goliath,” said Sharon Lavigne, who founded the group Rise St. James in 2018 to fight plans for the plant. “The judge’s decision sends a message to polluters like Formosa that communities of color have a right to clean air, and we must not be sacrifice zones.”
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy