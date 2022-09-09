ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway

New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
BEACON, NY
mansionglobal.com

The House That Botox Built: Ex-Allergan CEO Lists Miami Home for $21.9 Million

Brent Saunders, former CEO of the Botox maker Allergan, is listing his contemporary Miami home for $21.9 million. Located in the Venetian Islands, a chain of artificial islands in Biscayne Bay, the waterfront house measures around 6,700 square feet with six bedrooms, according to the listing from Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate of the Corcoran Group. One of about 28 waterfront homes on Biscayne Island, which is connected via causeway to Miami, the house has a pool, dock and about 70 feet of water frontage, Mr. Duchon said.
MIAMI, FL
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 1,311 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.19 Million

This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,311 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Celeste Pandhi. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Bright, Spacious & Luxurious Condo In The Heart Of Manhattan – City Living Made Simple! The airy and spacious living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, stylish seating areas with spectacular views of Manhattan and an entertainment center. Perched on the 32nd floor, this renovated, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner apartment offers over 1,300sf +/- of tranquil living space with Hudson River views to the northwest and endless eastern skyline. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The Zone is a full floor of indoor and outdoor amenities including a state-of-the- art fitness center, yoga studio, spa treatment rooms, indoor & outdoor lounges, landscaped terrace and a golf simulation room. Services include high-speed elevators with card-access security, parking garage with direct lobby access, 24-hour concierge and doorman, bike room & additional laundry facilities.
YOGA
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
Daily Mail

Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters

New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

