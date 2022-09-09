This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,311 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Celeste Pandhi. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Bright, Spacious & Luxurious Condo In The Heart Of Manhattan – City Living Made Simple! The airy and spacious living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, stylish seating areas with spectacular views of Manhattan and an entertainment center. Perched on the 32nd floor, this renovated, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner apartment offers over 1,300sf +/- of tranquil living space with Hudson River views to the northwest and endless eastern skyline. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The Zone is a full floor of indoor and outdoor amenities including a state-of-the- art fitness center, yoga studio, spa treatment rooms, indoor & outdoor lounges, landscaped terrace and a golf simulation room. Services include high-speed elevators with card-access security, parking garage with direct lobby access, 24-hour concierge and doorman, bike room & additional laundry facilities.

YOGA ・ 2 DAYS AGO