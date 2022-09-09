ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bradley Chubb's mindset is 'a lot clearer' with injuries behind him

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7hQ6_0hoWmikY00

Bradley Chubb was healthy for his rookie season in 2018 and his production showed it — the fifth overall pick totaled 12 sacks in his first season.

Since then, Chubb has either suffered an injury and struggled to return from an injury in each of the last three seasons.

The injuries have piled up and Chubb’s production has dipped — he’s totaled just 8.5 sacks since his rookie season, with zero sacks in seven games last year.

Fortunately, the injuries that plagued Chubb last season seem to now be behind him. The outside linebacker is completely healthy with no limitations going into the season.

“Way better,” Chubb said earlier this week when asked how he feels now compared to how he felt at this time last year. “Just to — all offseason, I just to go through it without having to worry about rehabbing or how I’m feeling this day. It was more of just getting better, going out there, and being the best me while maximizing myself each and every day.

“On a game week, not thinking about, ‘This hurt, that hurt.’ I’m just out there thinking about, ‘What does Seattle do? How can I be the best me versus Seattle and help this team win?’ The mindset is a lot clearer, I would say.”

Having a clearer mindset and the comfort of full health should undoubtedly help Chubb play freely, starting with Monday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. If his injury woes are behind him, Chubb should be able to return to his rookie form and produce another double-digit sack total for Denver this season.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which NFL rookies graded best in Week 1?

Week 1 is typically a mixed bag for any rookie class, as they get their feet wet in real game action after a few preseason tilts. Rookie grades from Pro Football Focus are in for this year’s opening weekend, and first-year offensive linemen are well-represented at the top, as well as a pair of Day 3 defenders.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Chubb says Browns' run-first identity thrives when he and Kareem Hunt break tackles

After helping lift the Cleveland Browns to their first win of the season, running back Nick Chubb told reporters on Wednesday that he prides himself on his ability to create yardage where there appears to be none. Asked about his ability to break tackles, and the predicament that defenses face in needing to get multiple players to the ball, he explained that it is part of the team’s identity for him to pick up yards the hard way.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions place OL Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve

The injuries keep piling up on the Lions offensive line. This time, it’s projected starting right guard Tommy Kraemer heading to injured reserve. Kraemer missed the Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a back injury. He was slated to start in place of regular RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was placed on IR with a back injury of his own. Vaitai had back surgery this week and could be out for the rest of the season.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy