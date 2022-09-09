Bradley Chubb's mindset is 'a lot clearer' with injuries behind him

Bradley Chubb was healthy for his rookie season in 2018 and his production showed it — the fifth overall pick totaled 12 sacks in his first season.

Since then, Chubb has either suffered an injury and struggled to return from an injury in each of the last three seasons.

The injuries have piled up and Chubb’s production has dipped — he’s totaled just 8.5 sacks since his rookie season, with zero sacks in seven games last year.

Fortunately, the injuries that plagued Chubb last season seem to now be behind him. The outside linebacker is completely healthy with no limitations going into the season.

“Way better,” Chubb said earlier this week when asked how he feels now compared to how he felt at this time last year. “Just to — all offseason, I just to go through it without having to worry about rehabbing or how I’m feeling this day. It was more of just getting better, going out there, and being the best me while maximizing myself each and every day.

“On a game week, not thinking about, ‘This hurt, that hurt.’ I’m just out there thinking about, ‘What does Seattle do? How can I be the best me versus Seattle and help this team win?’ The mindset is a lot clearer, I would say.”

Having a clearer mindset and the comfort of full health should undoubtedly help Chubb play freely, starting with Monday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. If his injury woes are behind him, Chubb should be able to return to his rookie form and produce another double-digit sack total for Denver this season.