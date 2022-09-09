‘Alabama Radio Moments’ explores history of radio in culture, technology in new exhibit at Museum of Alabama

Read full article on original website
National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make. Alabama is one of the top peanut-producing states in the country! About half of all the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. It has about 900 peanut farmers. On average, those 900 farmers produce about 400 million pounds of peanuts every year, which generates more than $200 million per year for the Alabama economy.
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
Alabama could be first to use nitrogen hypoxia for upcoming execution
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted in a Shelby County workplace shooting in the late 90s is set to be executed next week. The state may become the first in the country to use an untried method to carry out the death sentence. The Deputy Attorney General for Alabama...
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, founding member of country music group Alabama, Teddy Gentry, 70 was arrested. The “Dixieland Delight” bassist was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail. He was released nearly a half hour later.
ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
Results show Alabama students struggle with standardized tests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to standardized test scores at public schools in Alabama, more students reached proficiency standards this year as compared to last year. Although this is good news there was not much of a difference. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the state...
CBS46 and The Salvation Army launch Disaster Relief Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 and The Salvation Army have teamed up to launch a disaster relief drive for the flood victims in northwest Georgia. CBS46 is dedicating the entire day on Sept. 13 to helping those impacted by flooding in northwest Georgia on Labor Day. Throughout the day, CBS46...
AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke rose above Interstate 65 Monday after a car caught fire. Crews kept it contained, but not without significant damage. Two days later, another fire sparked along Interstate 85, this time involving an 18-wheeler. “Unfortunately, vehicle fires are really a lot more common than most...
Absentee voting for November general election begins Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The absentee voting period for the general election in November began Wednesday. The following dates are deadlines for absentee voting:. Nov. 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail. Nov. 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can...
Fentanyl overdoses increased by 20% in Alabama over past year
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Concern over the increase in fentanyl-related deaths across the United States and our local communities. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths increased by 20 percent in Alabama and 9.7 percent in Georgia last year. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration,...
Alabama Securities Commission warns of metaverse scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Securities Commission wants to warn Alabamians to be wary of scams in a growing online world called the metaverse. It is investigating two potential fraudulent companies so far. “If you grew up in the 90s, the metaverse is ‘Super Mario Brothers,’” said Amanda Senn,...
Potential nationwide railroad worker strike could cause further strain on trucking industry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shortage on the shelves could soon be coming if railroad workers nationwide go on strike after contract disagreements with railroad companies. Experts said that strike could happen by the end of this week. The American Trucking Association sent Congress a letter stating that a railroad...
