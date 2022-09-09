‘Alabama Radio Moments’ explores history of radio in culture, technology in new exhibit at Museum of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make. Alabama is one of the top peanut-producing states in the country! About half of all the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. It has about 900 peanut farmers. On average, those 900 farmers produce about 400 million pounds of peanuts every year, which generates more than $200 million per year for the Alabama economy.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO