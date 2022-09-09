Tucked away in the small neighborhood of Leete’s Island is the grave of Simeon Leete. Leete was one of two men slain by the British on Little Harbor Beach on Andrews’ Point in a skirmish that brought the Revolutionary War to Guilford. His tall, skinny headstone had stood at the intersection of Moose Hill and Stony Creek-Guilford Road for nearly 250 years in honor of the patriotism and bravery of his June 1781 death.

