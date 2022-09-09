Read full article on original website
Related
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Unanimously Approves New Retail Outlet for Marijuana
MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
Main Ave. big box store given a fourth one-year extension by Norwalk Zoners
NORWALK, Conn. — “BJ’s” is moving forward, over the objections of nine Norwalkers who responded to a last-ditch appeal for protest. The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Thursday to grant The Village, a proposed 100,000 square foot retail development at 272-280 Main Ave., its fourth one-year extension. It’s not officially a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club site but many people suspect it is because that’s what it was originally pitched as. Developer Main Norwalk LLC hasn’t listed a tenant for the development’s big box space.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z denies farm stand rule change
SHELTON — A local farming family’s push to change zoning rules governing farm stores failed to bear fruit Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposal by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm calling for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and retail sales of local produce to a greater capacity on farmland of five acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.
ctexaminer.com
Simmons Resigns from Bridgeport City Council
BRIDGEPORT – City Council member Wanda Simmons announced her resignation last week without explanation. According to the minutes of the Sept. 6 council meeting, Simmons requested a point of personal privilege just before adjournment. She said she would be resigning from her council seat effective immediately. Mayor Joe Ganim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
As luxury apartments near Bridgeport groundbreaking, affordable units delayed
BRIDGEPORT — As Steelpointe’s Christoph family aims to break ground this fall on luxury apartments at the harbor-front East Side site, construction of the affordable units the developers are backing a few blocks away per their contract with the city is delayed. “The project did compete for (state)...
Register Citizen
Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans
WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Tong’s letter to the bank comes after his office has received “numerous complaints” […]
Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss
Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State St. Recapture Starts Coming into View
Pedestrians and cyclists will have a protected slice of State Street all to themselves. But what about bus riders?. That new information, and subsequent questions, emerged from city leaders’ first public input session about plans to redesign one of the city’s widest driving corridors, one that connects four neighborhoods and two train stations, to rebuild housing and restore safe pathways in an Urban Renewal-cleared corridor.
Radcliffe’s City Plan Reappointment OK’d
Hill community advocate, civic volunteer extraordinaire, and City Plan Commission Chair Leslie Radcliffe won another three and a half years on the local land-use body during a continued remaking of New Haven’s landscape, thanks to a unanimous reappointment vote by the Board of Alders. Local legislators took that vote...
Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site
A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
Register Citizen
Group sues over CT gun laws on behalf of unwilling New Milford woman: ‘I’m not a pistol-packin’ mama’
The National Association for Gun Rights misfired last week in its federal lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s gun laws on behalf of an 84-year-old woman described as owning banned semi-automatic firearms and desiring to buy more. It turns out that Patricia Brought of New Milford, recruited as a plaintiff to give...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
ctexaminer.com
The Difference in Our Priorities Could Not Be More Clear
My name is Rachel Khanna, and I am running and I am running to be your State Representative for the 149th District. Over the past three months I’ve spoken to hundreds of voters — and while I may not have met you yet, I hope to get to know you soon.
ctexaminer.com
‘The Red Wave is Coming,’ Say Republicans at Rally with National Committee Chair in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — Republican candidates and supporters clapped and whooped in a standing-room-only rally with Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, who flew in Wednesday afternoon for the event at the storefront Republican National Committee center on West Main St. “If you’re not sure, the red wave...
zip06.com
Guilford Hero has Grave Restored
Tucked away in the small neighborhood of Leete’s Island is the grave of Simeon Leete. Leete was one of two men slain by the British on Little Harbor Beach on Andrews’ Point in a skirmish that brought the Revolutionary War to Guilford. His tall, skinny headstone had stood at the intersection of Moose Hill and Stony Creek-Guilford Road for nearly 250 years in honor of the patriotism and bravery of his June 1781 death.
trumbulltimes.com
Former 'High Sheriff' of Fairfield County, imprisoned for car-towing scheme, wins state pardon
Charles Valentino, a Republican who was the last Fairfield County high sheriff before that patronage system ended more than 20 years ago, won a pardon this month, expunging a criminal record that included a year in prison after he was caught selling foreclosed cars at auction, including a Mercedes whose owner had accumulated $500 in back taxes.
NewsTimes
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
ctexaminer.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Closures, Exits Ridgeway Shopping Center
STAMFORD – Jen Morris was on her way to Staples in the Ridgeway Shopping Center to buy printer paper Tuesday when she saw a bright red sign outside Bed Bath & Beyond. “Entire Store on Sale,” it reads. If not for the sign, she wouldn’t have gone into...
Comments / 1