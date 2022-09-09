ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 1

Related
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Unanimously Approves New Retail Outlet for Marijuana

MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Main Ave. big box store given a fourth one-year extension by Norwalk Zoners

NORWALK, Conn. — “BJ’s” is moving forward, over the objections of nine Norwalkers who responded to a last-ditch appeal for protest. The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Thursday to grant The Village, a proposed 100,000 square foot retail development at 272-280 Main Ave., its fourth one-year extension. It’s not officially a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club site but many people suspect it is because that’s what it was originally pitched as. Developer Main Norwalk LLC hasn’t listed a tenant for the development’s big box space.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z denies farm stand rule change

SHELTON — A local farming family’s push to change zoning rules governing farm stores failed to bear fruit Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposal by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm calling for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and retail sales of local produce to a greater capacity on farmland of five acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.
SHELTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Simmons Resigns from Bridgeport City Council

BRIDGEPORT – City Council member Wanda Simmons announced her resignation last week without explanation. According to the minutes of the Sept. 6 council meeting, Simmons requested a point of personal privilege just before adjournment. She said she would be resigning from her council seat effective immediately. Mayor Joe Ganim...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans

WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Tong’s letter to the bank comes after his office has received “numerous complaints” […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Local Firm Sues NHPS Over Cleaning-Contract Loss

Eco-Urban Pioneers (EUP), a locally owned custodial company, has gone to court to fight a decision by the Board of Education to go with a Massachusetts-based company called S.J. Services rather than renew its former school cleaning contract. The lawsuit, which names the city, New Haven Public Schools, and Board...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Politics State#The Zoning Board
New Haven Independent

State St. Recapture Starts Coming into View

Pedestrians and cyclists will have a protected slice of State Street all to themselves. But what about bus riders?. That new information, and subsequent questions, emerged from city leaders’ first public input session about plans to redesign one of the city’s widest driving corridors, one that connects four neighborhoods and two train stations, to rebuild housing and restore safe pathways in an Urban Renewal-cleared corridor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Radcliffe’s City Plan Reappointment OK’d

Hill community advocate, civic volunteer extraordinaire, and City Plan Commission Chair Leslie Radcliffe won another three and a half years on the local land-use body during a continued remaking of New Haven’s landscape, thanks to a unanimous reappointment vote by the Board of Alders. Local legislators took that vote...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site

A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

The Difference in Our Priorities Could Not Be More Clear

My name is Rachel Khanna, and I am running and I am running to be your State Representative for the 149th District. Over the past three months I’ve spoken to hundreds of voters — and while I may not have met you yet, I hope to get to know you soon.
GREENWICH, CT
zip06.com

Guilford Hero has Grave Restored

Tucked away in the small neighborhood of Leete’s Island is the grave of Simeon Leete. Leete was one of two men slain by the British on Little Harbor Beach on Andrews’ Point in a skirmish that brought the Revolutionary War to Guilford. His tall, skinny headstone had stood at the intersection of Moose Hill and Stony Creek-Guilford Road for nearly 250 years in honor of the patriotism and bravery of his June 1781 death.
GUILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy