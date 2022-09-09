Read full article on original website
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
Shreveport Man Convicted in Double Murder of Local Couple
A Shreveport man is convicted of murder in the death of a local couple. 37-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins is found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Shreveport couple. Watkins kidnapped, robbed and then killed 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose...
KSLA
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The jury has found Dewayne Watkins guilty in the double murder of Kelly and Heather Jose that happened in 2018. The 34-year-old was accused of kidnapping, robbing then slaying the Shreveport couple. Their bodies were later found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects
On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured
KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing
A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
KTAL
Bossier cop pleads not guilty to 7 drug counts; continues to be held without bond
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday morning, Bossier City Police Sergeant arrested on drug charges late last month was arraigned in federal court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of drug charges in federal court. Tuesday, a federal grand jury handed down a seven-count indictment against...
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges...
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
KSLA
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
KSLA
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured. Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W. 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (La. Highway 3132).
caddoda.com
Caddo man convicted of domestic, drug charges
A Caddo Parish man who violated a protective order regarding a Greenwood woman while possessing illegal drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The four-woman, two man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom deliberated barely half an hour before finding Jimmy Kuykendall, 59,...
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
KTAL
Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
Support Shreveport-Bossier First Responders by Playing Cornhole
Yep, you can play cornhole aka bags and support our local Shreveport-Bossier City first responders at the same time!. What does playing cornhole have to do with our local first responders?. The answer is absolutely nothing! It's just a fun way to get people together to help raise money for...
KTAL
Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
