Sioux Falls, SD

voiceofalexandria.com

Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
Kickin Country 100.5

Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List

Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.

In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
REAL ESTATE
franchising.com

Multi-Brand Operator Signs on for More Slim Chickens Locations

Todd Porter’s TNT Chicken is spearheading the growth of Slim Chickens in South Dakota and Iowa. Porter has had success with his Slim Chickens restaurants in the Sioux Falls area and has decided to expand his agreement to develop several more of the fast-casual brand’s locations throughout East South Dakota and Northeast Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Person
Kane Brown
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 12 new deaths; hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,014 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 12 from 3,002 the previous week. The new reported deaths include five men and seven women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (5); 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha, Pennington, Sanborn and Yankton.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kickin Country 100.5

These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America

Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Google Trends
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, 12 people have died, and hospitalizations have decreased since last week. Since last Wednesday, 12 people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 3,014. Of those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kickin Country 100.5

Did You Know Joe Foss Had a Big Impact on the Game of Football?

South Dakotans are highly familiar with the name Joe Foss. Most people immediately associate Foss with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, otherwise known as Joe Foss Field. Foss was a very accomplished aviator during his lifetime. A United States Marine Corp major, and a highly decorated Marine fighter-ace during World War II, he also received the Medal of Honor for his role in the air combat campaign during the Guadalcanal Campaign in the early 1940s and was later named an Air National Guard brigadier general.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
POLITICS
Kickin Country 100.5

Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best

If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

