Read full article on original website
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "Relentless Effort" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Tuesday’s episode, Dabo Swinney didn't hold back during his weekly press conference when discussing Clemson's defensive effort against Furman on Saturday. If you can’t listen live from 4-6 PM...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Scenes from the Sidelines: No. 4 Clemson vs. Furman
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. This is my fourth season being able to shoot Clemson Football from the sidelines, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s this: football looks and sounds very different from field level than it does from the stands or on television.
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 24 Clemson to Host No. 6 Notre Dame Thursday Night at Historic Riggs Field
CLEMSON, S.C. – The #24 Clemson women’s soccer team hosts #6 Notre Dame at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday, Sept. 15. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACC Network. Live stats are available here. This marks the 10th time...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson's Bresee nominated for Orange Bowl Courage Award
DALLAS (FWAA) — Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is this week’s nominee for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Bresee, a third-year sophomore, started and posted two tackles and one quarterback hurry in Saturday’s win over Furman, before traveling to be with his family as his 15-year-old sister Ella battles an aggressive form of brain cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Overnight Sensation: D.J. Uiagalelei
Welcome to a warm boutique experience in the heart of downtown Clemson. At The Shepherd Hotel, every room is curated for comfort, every event features a backdrop of spectacular views, and every guest is invited to experience the heartfelt hospitality of our team. After an impressive win against Furman on...
clemsonsportstalk.com
D.J. Uiagalelei Leads Clemson To Comfortable Win
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers to their second win in less than a week. He had the Tigers' offense clicking early, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six drives. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Recruiting Roundup: Crayton leads comeback | Vizzina excels | Hoffler contributes two ways
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Over the weekend, several 2023 Clemson commits posted impressive performances in their high school matchups. We take a look at some notable moments from games across the nation. Dee Crayton (LB) led the charge in Denmark High School's...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson sophomore gives Saturday's defensive performance a C-
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During the 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday, No. 5 Clemson forced two turnovers. Cornerback Malcolm Greene forced a second-quarter fumble by stripping receiver Ryan Miller on the Tigers' 8-yard line. The ball was recovered by cornerback Fred Davis on the 10 to keep the Paladins from scoring on a promising drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Earn 2-0 Win with Brilliant Second Half Performance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ousmane Sylla’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in a 2-0 win on the road against UAB (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Tigers advanced to 6-0 with the victory and Sylla extended his streak of recording at least one point in each match this season.
Comments / 0