ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Spain Talks Up New 70% Tax Break

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F02k8_0hoWMitG00

One of the film industry’s biggest growth sectors, the international location shoot scene, looks set to impact Toronto on Saturday at a Spain Film Commission breakfast.

Among attractions tabled at the meet with Canadian producers will be Spain’s extraordinary landscapes and heritage sites and a new shoot incentive which ranks among the highest in the world.

From Jan. 1, 2023 Spain’s Bizkaia looks set to offer an up-to-70% tax credit for foreign and national shoots lensing in the Basque province. Notably, the incentive has no cap at all.

The tax break forms part of a ramp up of Spain’s big international shoot scene. “ House of the Dragon ” has returned to islet San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, “ Game of Thrones ’” Dragonstone. In general, foreign shoots are flocking to Spain, spending €263 million ($263 million) there in 2021, double the 2016-19 average, according to a study by the country’s ProFilm line producers assn.

That spike came after Spanish authorities raised ceilings on incentives to $10 million per title, rising to $18 million in the Canary Islands.

But tax break rates are one thing. As important for big foreign productions is the legal certainty that they will be paid. In the case of Bizkaia, the new credit has received approval from E.U. authorities. It is also championed by the Bizkaia government, which handles its own tax collection.

“The idea is to leverage tax incentives to strengthen our culture and film industries, where we think we have a lot to offer, attract outside companies and promote our variety of settings to the world. We have a lot to gain there,” said Ainara Basurko, Bizkaia head of economic promotion.

The up-to-70% incentive, depending on how much of a movie’s budget is spent in Bizkaia, comes after “Game of Thrones” turned San Juan into a major tourist destination.

Little wonder that the new incentives carry a cultural test, which can be met by showing to the world Bizkaia’s eye-arresting settings, which include Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum, seen in James Bond’s “The World Is Not Enough.”

“The dimension of the new tax break, one of the best in the world, puts us in a very competitive place globally,” said

Carlos Juárez, president of the Association of Basque Producers, told Variety .

Biskaia investors are rallying round the incentive, he added.  “Game of Thrones worked like a wake-up call. The idea of investing in film and TV is now far more normal,” Juárez observed.

The Bizkaia tax break also points to a revolution in governmental attitudes towards film and TV. Just a few decades ago, film was an afterthought. Now Spanish series and movies have taken the world by storm. Juárez himself produced 2019 Toronto sensation, numbing futuristic allegory “El Hoyo” (“The Platform”), the second most-watched foreign-language movie ever on Netflix.

Lensed on location in and around Bilbao’s –  at its real life Town Hall or near its spectacular Anboto limestone mountain –  “Intimacy” shot to No. 1 in the world this June among Netflix non-English language series.

“Biskaia has been generating talent, there’s industry infrastructure, different landscapes and historic sites. It would be attractive even without an incentive,” said Juárez.

In March 2021, Spain’s central government announced a Spain AVS Plan to plow $1.6 billion into Spain’s film-TV sectors

as part of its recuperation plan from pandemic. Canary Islands already offer up-to-50% incentives.

Other parts of Spain can now be expected to follow Bizkaia and the Canaries, observed Deloitte’s Alfonso del Real.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Brazil Soccer Doc With Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu Sells Wide for Collective, Entourage – Global Bulletin

Collective Media Group and Entourage Sports and Entertainment‘s soccer documentary feature “Brazil 2002: The Real Story,” recounting the story of the 2002 World Cup on its 20th anniversary, has sold a raft of territories worldwide. The film uses six hours of unseen archive material shot by Brazilian soccer player Juliano Belletti during the tournament, and also features interviews with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Gilberto Silva from the World Cup winning Brazil team; and, from the opposing teams across the tournament, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Oliver Kahn, Hasan Şaş and Marc Wilmots as well as referee Pierluigi Collina.
FIFA
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Break#Tax Collection#The Up#Linus Business#Spain Film Commission#Canadian#Basque#Dragon#Assn#Spanish#E U
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Nears Finale as Rachel and Gabby Are Each Left With One Man — Plus, Which Heartbroken Suitor Got His ‘Bachelor’ Edit?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the first part of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 13 on ABC. In an episode so dramatic that ABC had to unexpectedly extend its two-hour runtime, “The Bachelorette” began the conclusion of Season 19, airing the first part of its live finale on Tuesday evening. Leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have both dwindled down their suitors to one man each. But will next week’s big finale see an engagement for either woman? Both women face similar situations with men who say they love them, but...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress known for such films as “Zorba the Greek,” “Z” and “The Guns of Navarone,” has died. She was 93. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.” Born on Sept. 3, 1929, in the village of Chiliomodi near Corinth, Papas began her acting studies as a teenager and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Broadway’s Cort Theatre Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones

In 1958, an unknown actor spoke just one line from the stage of the Cort Theatre on Broadway: “Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served.” Then, a 27-year old James Earl Jones could barely make it through his five words. His stutter had yet to smooth into a defining voice. On Monday afternoon, in a ceremony attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen and Mayor Eric Adams, that same theater was rededicated in honor of the now 91 year-old actor. “I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theater,” Jones said in a video played during the ceremony, taped when Jones and his family toured the...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Quinta Brunson Laughs Off Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Controversy: ‘Tomorrow, Maybe I’ll Be Mad at Him’

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson wasn’t fazed by Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic bit during Monday night’s awards ceremony. The late-night host took the stage alongside Will Arnett at the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. The two presenters’ appearance involved the “Bojack Horseman” alum dragging Kimmel’s seemingly lifeless body across the stage. The focus of the act poked fun at Kimmel’s loss since he didn’t win the award for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony. Arnett joked to the crowd that Kimmel had taken advantage of the ceremony’s bar and had too much to drink. The move sparked controversy online as viewers...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paramount Is Considering Shutting Down Showtime and Migrating Its Content to Paramount+

Is the show going to be over for Showtime? Paramount Global is having “early” discussions about shutting down Showtime as a standalone service and migrating Showtime’s slate of premium content into its flagship streamer, Paramount+, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing anonymous sources. Paramount has “broached the idea” of shuttering Showtime in talks with “at least one major pay-TV partner,” per the report. According to company insiders, there are no imminent changes being contemplated for the Showtime brand. However, sources confirmed to Variety that the media conglomerate is floating the prospect of combining Paramount+ and Showtime as part of long-term...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Supporting Comedy Actress Emmy for ‘Abbott Elementary’: ‘This Is What Believing Looks Like’

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy award for supporting comedy actress on Monday night. For playing Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary,” this was not only the veteran actor’s first-ever Emmy win, but her first nomination. Ralph was clearly shocked to win the award, at first unable to stand when her name was called. After being lifted up by her husband and castmates, she took the stage to accept her award, which was presented by Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler. In tears, she opened her speech by singing “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves: “I am an endangered species / But I sing no...
MOVIES
Variety

Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
TV SERIES
Variety

Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Catalog to Reach Music Publishing

Reach Music Publishing has acquired a 50% copyright interest — together with 100% of the writer’s share, including global administration rights — in the song catalog of Public Enemy’s Chuck D, one of the most influential rappers and lyricists in hip-hop history. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed. As a founding member and chief songwriter of Public Enemy, Chuck D co-wrote nearly all of the group’s songs, including such classics as “Fight the Power” (theme song to Spike Lee’s 1989 film “Do the Right Thing”), “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “He Got Game,” all of which...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy