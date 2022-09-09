Faculty and staff are invited to join positive psychology expert Stella Grizont for an eight-week series to learn how to be happier and more satisfied at work. Grizont’s evidence-based, energetic and supportive approach has helped many individuals identify a clear vision for their professional path and make a plan to move forward. This program will include weekly live training sessions, pre- and post-series assessments, weekly worksheets, access to class recordings and gentle email and text reminders to help participants stay on track.

