ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment

A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Convicted in Double Murder of Local Couple

A Shreveport man is convicted of murder in the death of a local couple. 37-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins is found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Shreveport couple. Watkins kidnapped, robbed and then killed 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The jury has found Dewayne Watkins guilty in the double murder of Kelly and Heather Jose that happened in 2018. The 34-year-old was accused of kidnapping, robbing then slaying the Shreveport couple. Their bodies were later found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Searching for Two Murder Suspects

On September 7th, 2022, at 10:30 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Detectives with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)

The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing

A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Guns#Violent Crime#Cpso#Caddo Correctional Center#Caddo Parish Labor Day
KSLA

Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured. Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W. 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (La. Highway 3132).
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
caddoda.com

Caddo man convicted of domestic, drug charges

A Caddo Parish man who violated a protective order regarding a Greenwood woman while possessing illegal drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The four-woman, two man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom deliberated barely half an hour before finding Jimmy Kuykendall, 59,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: Sept. 16-18

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The public is invited to view "In Awe of Life and Nature" photography artwork by Arkansas native Rodney Steel from September 8-30. There will be an artist's reception with light refreshments on Thursday, September 8 from 5-7 pm. Proceeds from the sale of Steel's work have gone toward the alleviation of childhood hunger and the funding of public art.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy