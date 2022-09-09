ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

The Hill

Have Democrats finally found their voice?

Considering my Twitter profile sports a big blue-wave icon, I feel guilty for what I’m about to say: Democrats are idiots when it comes to messaging. The Supreme Court has gone rogue. Inflation has made grocery shopping a painful experience. And mass shootings have become routine. Who’s to blame?...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Roger Stone denies filming video for ‘QAnon Queen of Canada’

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada," a QAnon adherent named Romana Didulo, is apparently trying to raise funds for her conspiracy-fuelled movement using what appeared to be a Cameo video made by Roger Stone. However, Mr Stone says he has no idea what the group is talking about. The conservative political consultant, who has worked on the campaigns of numerous Republican presidents, including Donald Trump, has close ties with the far-right gang the Proud Boys and has frequently boosted conservative conspiracy theories, including those about the 2020 election. He was indicted on charges of lying to Congress about Russian...
WORLD
