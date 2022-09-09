ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Friday, September 9 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0hoWH96900

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Friday’s answer was very challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. They’re the same vowel.

3. We talk about this word a lot when it comes to novels.

And the answer to Friday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0hoWH96900
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

THEME.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

