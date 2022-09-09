Read full article on original website
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Tainted Ground Beef Found In Mail-Order Meal-Prep Service
A Public Health Alert has been issued for ground beef in a mail-order meal prep service. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says there are concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. This meal service was sent to home sin Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois, and across the US.
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 911
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Minnesota Set New Export Record in Second Quarter
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Exports of goods from Minnesota hit a record high in the second quarter of this year. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the value of the manufactured, agricultural, and mining goods exported from Minnesota from April through June totaled $6.7 billion. It was up 12% when compared to the same three-month period last year.
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Ten Little White Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
August Tax Collections For Minnesota Exceeded Forecast (Again)
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tax collections reported by the State of Minnesota continued to be higher than forecast last month. A monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows net general fund revenues in August totaled just over $1.93 billion. That was $69 million or 3.7% above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast.
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
2 Minnesota Restaurants Featured the Most on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
Over the years, many Minnesota restaurants have been featured on the Food Network, and specifically 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. While Guy Fieri has yet to visit a Rochester, MN restaurant, there are still some good restaurants in our state that he has visited. And he must really love these two specific restaurants because they've been featured more than any of the other Minnesota restaurants on his show.
Minnesotan Makes Epic MLB Debut with the Twins
A St. Paul, Minnesota native made his Major League Baseball debut last week with none other than the Minnesota Twins! The game was last Wednesday the 7th and he did a pretty amazing job. He's 24-year-old Louie Varland. He's a pitcher and an alum of Concordia University, St. Paul so...
Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
Minnesota State Patrol Extends Speed Patrols Through End of Year
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is turning up the heat on aggressive drivers by extending its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program through the end of the year. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, motorists will continue to...
Three Candidates Recommended To Fill Fillmore County Judge Seat
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three candidates have been recommended to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to fill a judicial vacancy that will be chambered in Fillmore County. The Commission on Judicial Selection made the announcement Tuesday that Jeremy Clinefelter, Debra Groehler, and Dwight Luhmann were the three candidates that were recommended for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Matthew Opat.
Man Arrested For Shooting in St. Paul That Left 3 People Dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota's capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded, officials say. Police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.
