No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPNU) Line: Pitt by 10½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Western Michigan leads 1-0. Pitt makes a rare road trip to a non-Power Five school eyeing revenge after the Broncos stunned the Panthers 44-41 last year in Pittsburgh. The Panthers recovered from the upset to claim their first ACC championship, though the loss took them out of any remote chance of crashing the College Football Playoff. Those hopes are likely gone again after falling in overtime to Tennessee last week. The Broncos hung tough for three quarters at Michigan State in the opener before falling late. Knocking off a ranked Power Five team at home would give the program a serious boost heading into conference play.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO