Seahawks players roasting Russell Wilson was the best part of Seattle’s 17-16 win
Russell Wilson returned to Lumen Field to a stadium of boos on Monday night in the Broncos 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. What made the loss even funnier is the parade of former Seahawks from the Legion of Boom era that were in attendance at the game. Former Seahawk KJ...
The Broncos took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for NFL’s worst coaching decision of the year
Let’s play a game! You’re the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Offensively, you have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy (who caught a 64-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game), Javonte Williams and QB Russell Wilson, along with two timeouts at your disposal. It’s 4th and 5 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 46-yard line and there’s 20 seconds left.
Baker Mayfield has a creative idea to avoid having his passes batted down
One of the biggest storylines of the first week of the 2022 NFL season was the meeting between Baker Mayfield and his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The game ended on a rather controversial note, as a roughing the passer penalty enforced against the Carolina Panthers put Cleveland in position for rookie kicker Cade York’s 58-yard field goal to win the game on the final play.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Why Geno Smith’s second chance means so much
Geno Smith was having fun. Dropping back to pass, he saw Broncos LB Alex Singleton beat RB Travis Homer up the middle on a blitz. Smith ducked under Singleton, drew two Broncos defenders towards him, and threw the ball to a wide open Colby Parkinson for a Seahawks TD. Smith...
Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes are football-throwing aliens sent here to mystify us all
Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes are football-throwing aliens put on Earth to amuse and mystify us all. Sure, that statement is likely incorrect, but one cannot help but marvel at what Herbert and Mahomes — along with other quarterback in the NFL today — can do playing the position. With how well quarterbacks today can break down defenses with their arms, their feet and their mind, you almost cannot help but wonder if there are greater forces at work each NFL weekend.
Mike McDaniel suddenly needs to shower more
Making the leap from an assistant coaching job in the NFL to a head coaching job comes with all sorts of adjustments. Now you are responsible for the entire puzzle, not just a piece or two. The demands on your time increase, as do the day-to-day pressures of life as an NFL head coach.
No. 23 Pitt heads to Western Michigan eyeing revenge
No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPNU) Line: Pitt by 10½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Western Michigan leads 1-0. Pitt makes a rare road trip to a non-Power Five school eyeing revenge after the Broncos stunned the Panthers 44-41 last year in Pittsburgh. The Panthers recovered from the upset to claim their first ACC championship, though the loss took them out of any remote chance of crashing the College Football Playoff. Those hopes are likely gone again after falling in overtime to Tennessee last week. The Broncos hung tough for three quarters at Michigan State in the opener before falling late. Knocking off a ranked Power Five team at home would give the program a serious boost heading into conference play.
Why Quenton Nelson is worth his big contract extension for the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts began their 2022 season with, of all things, a tie against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans. After an offseason filled with hope and expectations for big things, one might think that the biggest story coming out of Indianapolis this week is the underwhelming result in the season opener.
How Geno Smith out-dueled Russell Wilson in his first game as his replacement
For years, the Seattle Seahawks and their offense relied on creativity, escapism and elusiveness from the quarterback position. That fact did not change as the 2022 season kicked off for the Seahawks. The only change is that those moments came from Geno Smith. In the most shocking result of a...
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, stream and prediction for the first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a huge AFC West showdown, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers head into Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Both teams started the year in the win column, with the Chiefs beating the Arizona Cardinals while the Chargers topped the Las Vegas Raiders. The teams will meet on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Games will also be broadcast locally on FOX and NBC affiliates.
The Commanders are strapped in the Carson Wentz roller coaster, with all its ups and downs
Six Flags America stands just over seven miles from FedEx Field in Bowie, Maryland. A quick spin down the Capitol Beltway, coupled with a few miles east along Maryland Route 214, takes you from where the Washington Commanders play on Sundays, to where thrill seekers get to ride roller coasters such as Batwing, Firebird, and Superman: Ride of Steel.
