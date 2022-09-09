Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton shot icy glares at Meghan Markle over the weekend at Windsor Castle to “freeze” her out, according to a body language expert. “Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,” Katia Loisal told Australia’s Seven News. She pointed out that Middleton’s husband, Prince William, appeared to make an effort with his sister in-law — but claimed that the newly appointed Princess of Wales’ stares made it look as though she was trying to “freeze out” Markle. “On numerous occasions Meghan looked over...
The Queen of England began her reign in Kenya, traveled to 117 countries in her lifetime, and ended her reign in Scotland.
A huge procession will accompany the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park as London bids a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch on Monday. Much of the capital will be brought to a standstill as senior Royals walk behind the coffin, joined by members of the police, Armed Forces and the NHS.
