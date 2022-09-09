217 Today: A new report reveals the number of Illinoisians who signed up for a far-right militia group

Read full article on original website
WQAD
Illinois gubernatorial candidate says Pritzker, other top Democrats are enabling crime
CHICAGO — Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling out Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx over crime in minority communities in Chicago. The current state senator spoke Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Washington Park Chicago in response to the shootings in that...
The Jewish Press
It’s Official: Illinois GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Is Pro-Palestinian, Pro-BDS
Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey on Saturday told a Palestinian TV station he opposed the state legislation aimed at blocking the BDS movement. And on the same day, when he visited the Palestinian American Club, he spoke in front of a map that erased the name Israel and had “Palestine” as the name of that place stretching between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.
KSDK
Pritzker calls up Illinois National Guard to help care for arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday, Sept. 14 called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas. The Democratic governor signed an emergency declaration to speed up procurement of necessary supplies...
fox32chicago.com
Republican ticket for Illinois governor slams Pritzker, Lightfoot after mass shooting at Chicago park
CHICAGO - Two people are dead, and seven others were wounded after a shooting in Washington Park Tuesday night. Now, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling on Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to roll back what he calls their pro-criminal agenda and to support policies that prioritize public safety.
Candidates, Activists Spar Over Controversial ‘Lakeview Screams' Political Ad
For many TV viewers, a conservative super PAC-funded advertisement called “Lakeview Scream” was seen during Sunday's Chicago Bears game, and the spot sparked immediate controversy. The advertisement, funded by the conservative "People Who Play by the Rules" PAC, is critical of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor...
Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
Fact checking Illinois’ upcoming SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker 'sets record straight' on Safe-T Act which ends cash bail in Illinois
CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker is addressing rumors that Illinois’ new Safe-T Act will be the onslaught of a real life "Purge." "Well, let's just set the record straight with everybody. The Safe-T Act is designed to keep murderers and domestic abusers, violent criminals in jail," Pritzker said. On...
starvedrock.media
Illinois attorney general candidate says Gov. Pritzker in violation of state's Gift Ban Act
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is violating state law by supplementing the taxpayer-funded six-figure incomes of his top administrative staff members with his own personal fortune. AG candidate and attorney Thomas Devore says that is violation of state...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
wsiu.org
Voter roll purges are ‘not going to happen’ in Illinois, a state election official says
Election season is around the corner, and so are renewed conversations around voter fraud and election integrity. States like Wisconsin and Georgia have recently removed hundreds of thousands of names off their voter lists, in what critics are calling “voter purges.” And in preparation for the 2020 election, the Ohio secretary of state removed nearly half a million names, thousands erroneously.
Washington Examiner
Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment
In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
videtteonline.com
Podcast: Addressing the misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act, 'Illinois Purge' bill
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Elizabeth Urban and Erin Gessert could go on and on about any topic, from politics to the latest movies. On their podcast "Tea Time," they cover weekly topics that change depending on school, the season or even their moods. In this episode, our hosts discuss the details of the SAFE-T Act and address how quickly misinformation can spread on social media. After social media users began calling the act the "Illinois Purge," Erin and Elizabeth took the time to review the act and separate the rumors from the truth.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
fox32chicago.com
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window
CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
illinois.edu
September 15 Illinois History Minute
It’s September 15th, a day when some 1500 people turned out in the southern Illinois town of Jonesboro for the third debate between U-S Senate candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas. The two continued their arguments over whether to allow slavery in new territories. Douglas called Lincoln an abolitionist who opposed letting voters in each new state decide the slavery question for themselves. Lincoln said Douglas’ views ran counter to the founding fathers’ expectations that slavery was on the road to extinction.
