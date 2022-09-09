ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man

MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
MELROSE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County

(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
TODD COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
BRAINERD, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

