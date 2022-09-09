Read full article on original website
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
There Was A Huge Sausage Seen Entering Foley Today! What Is Going On?
It appears that Foley may have a new addition to its skyline, but will it be this giant hot dog/sausage that was seen recently being hauled through town? One Foley business might just have the answer, as they are the ones who posted the video of the giant sausage/hot dog, that business is Grand Champion Meats of Foley.
Stolen Bike in Waite Park; Trailers Stolen in St. Cloud and Paynesville
Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts
WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center. During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property. The amendment would be to allow the...
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
Sauk Rapids to Create Incentive Program for New Homes
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids wants to create an incentive program to help create more new homes. The city is starting to run low on single-family lots with only about a two-year inventory left, with no new lots or subdivisions on the horizon. The city staff has been working with...
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man
MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Todd County
LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Todd County Monday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 219 in Bruce Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was heading east on Highway 27 when...
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
Stearns County Commissioners Considering 2023 Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners got a look at the 2023 proposed budget at their board meeting Tuesday. The county's budget committee is recommending spending just over $8,000,000 more which is an increase of 4.52%. The resulting tax levy is nearly $3.8-million or an increase of 4.33%. County officials...
