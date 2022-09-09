Read full article on original website
The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
The state of incarceration in our communities and around Kansas
Monique Centeno | Attorney and Part-Time Judge, Sedgwick County District Court. Jim Echols | Executive Director, Reaching Out From Within. Steven Stonehouse | Director, Sedgwick County Department of Corrections. Here is the recorded conversation:. Our deep dive into many of the issues relating to incarceration in our community and around...
Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders. For families going to the fair, personal protection expert...
Tennessee fugitives on the run since 2019 captured in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two fugitives wanted out of Tennessee were found and captured by the Topeka Police Department Tuesday. According to the TPD, officers received information regarding the two fugitives on Sept 13. They were notified that the pair would be traveling in a maroon Chevrolet truck with South Dakota plates. At noon Tuesday, officers […]
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend
When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Kan. sheriff threatens to deploy ‘army’ of deputies against IRS agents
TOPEKA — Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said a federal law allowing the Internal Revenue Service to add 87,000 employees posed a threat to people in Kansas’ most populous county and could require deployment of deputies to repel tax investigators. Hayden, who described the IRS as a “spooky,...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Monday is Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair with admission to the grounds just $1 or free with your Dillons Plus Card. Carnival rides are also just one ticket all day. Purchase tickets for $2 on the Midway. Gates are open Monday from 7 a.m....
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates
HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
