ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 3

Related
kmuw.org

The office investigating Kansas foster care complaints says its workload is 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA, Kansas — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KANSAS STATE
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Health
kmuw.org

The state of incarceration in our communities and around Kansas

Monique Centeno | Attorney and Part-Time Judge, Sedgwick County District Court. Jim Echols | Executive Director, Reaching Out From Within. Steven Stonehouse | Director, Sedgwick County Department of Corrections. Here is the recorded conversation:. Our deep dive into many of the issues relating to incarceration in our community and around...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders. For families going to the fair, personal protection expert...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

Tennessee fugitives on the run since 2019 captured in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two fugitives wanted out of Tennessee were found and captured by the Topeka Police Department Tuesday. According to the TPD, officers received information regarding the two fugitives on Sept 13. They were notified that the pair would be traveling in a maroon Chevrolet truck with South Dakota plates. At noon Tuesday, officers […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Churches#Health Disparities#Birth Defects#Racism
KWCH.com

Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Programs open to help Kansas families, students pay for phone, internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs have opened to help Kansas families and students pay for phone and internet services this school year. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the start of a new school year is an expensive time for families. If families are struggling to pay for phone and internet services while also navigating back-to-school costs, it said help is available.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Monday is Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair with admission to the grounds just $1 or free with your Dillons Plus Card. Carnival rides are also just one ticket all day. Purchase tickets for $2 on the Midway. Gates are open Monday from 7 a.m....
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy