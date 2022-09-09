ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 28

JDub
6d ago

Consumer Reports has ALWAYS been biased against American cars so this is NO surprise. However, after having checked out a Bronco Sport to possibly replace my wonderful 2020 Escape I agree with them.... This time

Reply(2)
9
Prince Bruce
6d ago

I personally would not buy either. Especially anything that says Subaru! I'm meticulous about car care. 2 transaxles, 2 head rebuilds, and finally the electric system all before 150k miles. my friend who bought a Forrester had nothing better to say. yes, don't forget - the parts cost a fortune!

Reply(4)
4
The truth hurts
5d ago

They should not even be in the same category. The Bronco is 4x4 the Forester is all wheel drive. I will never buy a vehicle with a CVT or a vehicle with a 3 cylinder. If I was forced to own one I would get the Bronco with the 2.0 4 cylinder then sell it off ASAP.

Reply
4
Related
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Is 2nd Among Skyrocketing Small SUVs, So Which Is First?

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is among the skyrocketing subcompact SUVs. See where it ranked among the top models last year and where it's headed in 2022. In a recent S&P Global Mobility market trend report, a new "sweet spot" has emerged among mainstream customers. Sales of subcompact SUVs have more than doubled from three years ago. This is where Subaru's number one selling model, the 2022 Crosstrek, resides. The report says the Crosstrek was the second best-selling new subcompact SUV last year. Which model is number one? See where Crosstrek is trending in 2022.
CARS
torquenews.com

2 New Subaru Models Outpace The Best But Customer Loyalty Still Declines

A new report says Subaru customer loyalty declines even though they have two of the top-selling models. See why new car shoppers are switching car brands faster now. A new S&P Global Mobility top 10 industry trend report says car brand loyalty drops to an eight-year low for any month and year. The report reveals that for two months in a row, more households have been defecting than remain loyal to their car brand, including Subaru.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

$39,974 Ford F-150 Lightning - Can It Really Cost So Little?

We happened past a new Ford F-150 Lightning at a local fall fair. The price was shockingly low. Can this be real?. During a recent visit to the Hopkington Fair in New Hampshire, I happened across a base Ford F-150 Lightning put on display by a local dealer, Grappone Ford. As a member of the media, I had previously seen and driven the new F-150 Lightning in its top trim and came away impressed. However, I was much more impressed by the base truck, and the reason was the window sticker.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor vs. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Battle of the Badass Off-Roaders

Driving from Los Angeles to the picturesque town of Lone Pine, California, we're having a deep think about what led us to this point. Who in the world approved dropping a 470-hp V-8 into the Jeep Wrangler to create the Rubicon 392? And at the same time, who at Ford can we credit for the 418-hp Bronco Raptor? The basic vehicles beneath these badass variants are already massively capable off-roaders, vehicles able to take you places few others can. Why the need for absurd power? Neither of these SUVs makes much sense—frankly, they're ridiculous, and we mean that in the most complimentary way possible.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Subaru Forester Vs#The Subaru Forester#Cvt
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
Motorious

BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette

Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy