Read full article on original website
Related
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
Biden vows to combat ‘venom and violence’ of white supremacy
President also decries Trump’s reluctance to condemn rightwing racism at Charlottesville rally in 2017
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as inhumanely exploiting vulnerable people for political ends, while others say it’s a harmless way of calling attention to the impact of immigration on states near the southern border. “Playing political games scores points — and the hypocrisy of the current immigration system is easy to point out,” Ed Stetzer, a professor, dean and executive director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center in Illinois, said in a statement. “However, it does not solve the actual problems. ... Let’s fix the system,” he added, “and stop turning people into pawns of political one-upmanship.”
Comments / 0