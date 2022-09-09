Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro Max review
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is truly the best of everything in the current iPhone world. It’s got the best design, the biggest screen, the best cameras, and the smartest display. You’ll pay for all of that but, if you’re determined to get an iPhone and want the absolute apex device, this is clearly the handset for you. If you can live with a slightly smaller display, and want less weight in your pocket, we might recommend the more compact 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, instead.
This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159
Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
Best iPhone 14 Pro cases of 2022: how to keep your new phone safe
If you want to buy the best phone Apple makes, you'll need to start with the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. When you want to protect that investment, you'll need to start right here with our top iPhone 14 Pro cases. The iPhone 14 Pro is so new that we haven't...
Google Pixel 6A is getting a price drop of over Rs. 16,000 - How to get the discount?
Flipkart will sell you Google Pixel 6A for an effective price of Rs. 27,699. Let us explain how you can get this offer. Google Pixel 6A was launched back in July and lots of users raised their concerns about the price on social media platforms. Now the phone is getting a price cut for Flipkart's Big Billion days sale, and the phone will be available for a price worth buying in the sale. The phone is now available on Flipkart for the launch price of Rs. 43,999, add it to your wishlist now to get notified of the price drop!
Ethereum merge actually happened – and just in time to spare the Nvidia RTX 4090
The long anticipated "merge" event for the Ethereum blockchain is finally happening, and it's a great day for any gamers out there looking to get the next-gen Nvidia Lovelace graphics cards (such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090) that we're anticipating in the next few weeks. Ethereum is the world's...
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review
There’s an awful lot to like about the new HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It’s really nicely built, seriously portable, offers stellar battery life and boasts an unusual 3:2 aspect format. But laggy performance, a screen with woeful viewing angles and a painfully high price make for a patchy overall proposition.
Roku’s Ultra 4K streamer gets the Bluetooth audio upgrade we’ve been waiting on
Roku is rolling out a new OS (version 11.5) for its streamers and Roku TVs. The update brings with it a wide range of new features, including one we’ve been hoping to see for some time: a Bluetooth audio output. The new capability is coming to the company’s flagship...
Xiaomi 12T imminent, according to tipster; should the pricier iPhone 14 be worried?
If the iPhone 14's eye-watering $799 / £849 / AU$1,339 starting price puts you off, you might want to pay attention to the Xiaomi 12T, an anticipated mid-range phone which is expected to debut very soon. This would be a lower-cost spin-off of the Xiaomi 12, as well as...
Razer Naga Pro Wireless review
Razer continues to provide its highest quality performance for MMO and MOBA gamers alike with the newest rendition of their Naga model. Not only does the Naga Pro offer superb speed and performance both wired and wireless, but it also provides alternative side plates to suit a wide range of games. However, the bulkiness of the design may cause discomfort for some.
Microsoft just fixed a whole load of serious security flaws, so patch now
September’s Patch Tuesday is upon us, giving Microsoft the opportunity to fix, among other things, two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. As per the company’s security advisory, the two flaws are tracked as CVE-2022-37969, and CVE-2022-23960. The former is a Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability, and it allows for remote code execution. It holds a severity score of 7.8.
My favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch feature is fast, accurate and missing from Apple Watch
I’m currently testing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung’s latest premium wearable, and it’s got a bit of an identity crisis. With one foot in true smartwatch territory, Samsung is also aiming squarely at the best running watches, with advanced GPS and route navigation software, a raised bezel and tough casing to protect the screen on your adventures, and other prominent health features.
New leaks suggest tantalizing Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 announcement
The recent photo leak of the Zotac RTX 4090 certainly grabbed people's attention, especially with the upcoming Nvidia GTC event on September 20th, where a lot of people, ourselves included, expect to see the announcement of the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards. Seeing in-the-wild photos of actual fabricated graphics...
GoPro Hero 11 Black launch live: all the news on GoPro and DJI's new action cams
GoPro and DJI have just announced new flagship cams. What's launching? GoPro and DJI have both launched new action cameras today. GoPro has announced the Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini, while DJI has revealed the Osmo Action 3. When are they happening?. The launches have now taken...
Leaked Google Assistant update spells the end for “Hey Google”
Using your Google Assistant to control your home may soon become a lot simpler according to leaks, which allege that custom quick phrases are coming to the Google Nest Hub Max. For the majority of the time, if you want to get your Google Assistant to do something, you must...
Nokia’s new phone is like a 3310 with earbuds built into the back – and I love it
Miss playing Snake Xenia or having to fit the battery yourself? Have at this 4G throwback phone!. At TechRadar, we pride ourselves on comparing, critiquing and testing some of the best small smartphones in the world – 5G mini-beasts with ever impressive snapper lenses, video resolutions, audio chops and ecosystem enhancements to make our collective lives that little bit easier (and hopefully more sociable) with every new iteration.
GeForce RTX 4090 leaked photos shows a downright chonky quad-slot cooling system
New images of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme have been leaked, and now we have a better look at the third-party card and all of its amenities. According to the leaked photos, reported on by Wccftech, we could see that the card has a massive quad-slot cooling system and a PCB design with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 connector. The box that the Zotac RTX 4090 purportedly comes in features the Icestorm 3.0 iteration, as well as Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting, Firestorm, dual BIOS design, and Freeze 0dB fan tech.
GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 10 Black: 9 key differences you need to know
Like Apple with its iPhones, annual GoPro camera launches are about as certain as new seasons of Stranger Things. And sure enough, the technology-cum-lifestyle brand has officially lifted the lid on the latest addition to its flagship Hero series: the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Billed as GoPro’s most capable action...
PSA: There’s a new Microsoft Teams ringtone and it’s a real earworm
Microsoft has published a fresh version of the now-infamous Teams ringtone, with a distinctly TikTok flavor. Earlier this year, TikTok creator Calum Newton (or CandyMoore.mp3, as he’s otherwise known) took it upon himself to remix the Microsoft Teams ringtone into a dance track. So catchy was the remix, Microsoft asked him to create a special version for the official Teams platform.
Asus wants you to use its new ExpertBook business laptop everywhere
Asus is expanding its Expert line of business laptops by adding the mid-tier ExpertBook B3 Detachable. The company says (opens in new tab) the B3 can be used in remote work settings, “in the classroom, on the manufacturing line,” and even in healthcare environments. To facilitate this jack-of-all-trades...
AirPods Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect in the sales
If you're planning to look for the best Black Friday AirPods deals this year before buying a pair of Apple's popular earbuds, then you won't be alone: AirPods were the second most searched-for product globally in last year's Black Friday sales. That's according to data from a report from data...
