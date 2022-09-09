Read full article on original website
‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa
Warm and dry conditions are expected to heighten the risk of fires during harvest. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A small sliver of Woodbury County recently regressed into “exceptional” drought status, the worst classification of dryness identified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That area along the state’s...
Gov. Reynolds awards $26.6M in Child Care Business Incentive Grants
Governor Kim Reynolds today awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant is awarding 19 projects with $25.9 million to...
Iowa Democrats back abortion access, legalized marijuana, more school funding
Iowa House Democrats unveiled their policy goals for the next Iowa legislative session Wednesday, Sept. 14. Goals included legalizing marijuana, protecting access to abortion and increasing public school funding. (Screenshot from Iowa House Democrats) Iowa House Democrats named increasing public school funding, protecting abortion and legalizing marijuana as goals for...
Summit Carbon Solutions says it has secured agreements for more than half of proposed pipeline route in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions has reached a major milestone as it continues to advance its transformative carbon capture, transportation, and storage project. By partnering with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 1,400 easement agreements totaling nearly 350 miles, the company has now secured agreements for more than half of the proposed route in the state and remains on track to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023.
IOWA REGENTS TO REQUEST 32 MILLION DOLLAR FUND INCREASE
THE BOARD OF REGENTS PLANS TO ASK THE IOWA LEGISLATURE FOR AN INCREASE OF 32 MILLION DOLLARS FOR ITS NEXT BUDGET WHEN THEY MEET THIS WEEK. THE REGENTS CITE INFLATION AND INCREASED COSTS FOR EVERYTHING FROM SOFTWARE, FOOD, UTILITIES, FUEL, AND WAGES IN THEIR REQUEST. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER THE...
Iowa Firearms Coalition releases first ad ahead of Election Day in support of Freedom Amendment
The Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) released their first video ad ahead of Election Day. The ad aims to encourage membership to the organization and educate viewers why leaders in Iowa’s law enforcement community plan to vote in favor of the Freedom Amendment. The Freedom Amendment, if approved by voters,...
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
Nicholas Blocker is sworn in as a West Liberty police officer in May, several weeks after being fired from the City of Marion’s police department for dishonesty. (Photo courtesy City of West Liberty.) An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for...
Register for the Informed Choice Iowa conference NOW!
We are so excited to present the 4th annual Informed Conference: HOLD STRONG. While Covid brought a lot of terrible policies, fear of the unknown for many, and losses of employment, friendships and more, there was a huge shift in our communities around us seeking out the truth that the mainstream narrative just wasn’t sharing.
List of books to be on the look out for in school libraries
Thanks to a couple of readers of The Iowa Standard who put together these lists of books that parents may want to be aware of and find out if they are in a school library. If you find these books available at your school library, let us know at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com.
GAS PRICES IN IOWA EDGE UP
AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF FALLING, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES ARE RISING AGAIN IN IOWA. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED IS THREE DOLLARS, 46 CENTS A GALLON,. THAT’S FOUR CENTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO. IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS STILL LOWER THAN THE NATIONAL...
IOWA D-O-T CONSIDERS FUNDING LOCAL RAIL PROJECTS
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS RECOMMENDING SEVERAL AWARDS FOR RAIL PROJECTS TO BE VOTED ON FOR APPROVAL BY THE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION NEXT MONTH. RAIL DIRECTOR, AMANDA MARTIN, SAYS ONE RECOMMENDATION IS FOR A WOODBURY COUNTY PROJECT. RRAWARD1 OC…………B-N-S-F RAILROAD” :15. MARTIN SAYS THE RECOMMENDATION...
MARINE VETS WALK TO BRING ATTENTION TO M.I.A.’S
TWO MILITARY VETERANS WHO CALL THEMSELVES TEAM LONG ROAD ARE MAKING THEIR WAY ACROSS IOWA AS PART OF A CROSS-COUNTRY JOURNEY ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS TO NEWPORT, OREGON. THEY’RE CALLING ATTENTION TO AMERICAN SOLDIERS WHO REMAIN MISSING IN ACTION. JUSTIN LEHEW SAYS HE AND COLEMAN KINZER STARTED THEIR...
Gov. Reynolds joins 21 other GOP governors on letter to Biden opposing student loan debt transfer
Today, Governor Kim Reynolds, along with 21 other Governors, sent a letter to President Biden vehemently opposing his plan to forgive federal student loans for millions of Americans. “We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” said Gov....
Supervisors formally vote on ARPA fund priorities
The Jones County Board of Supervisors made it official. During the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, they voted and approved a resolution concerning their top priorities when it comes to spending the $4 million in ARPA funding. “This is something to start with,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein, “even if...
“No Littering” sign to hinder the Goedken
Mayor Dave Goedken reported on the condition of the park and ride during his report as part of the Sept. 6 Monticello City Council meeting. “It’s in tough shape,” he said. Goedken said a vehicle had to be removed from the property. The abundance of garbage has been...
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in April fatal shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this April. The Joint Communications Agency received a Call for Service in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive SW regarding shots fired in the overnight hours of April 25th. Officers arrived and located 36-year-old...
THE GUYS SOLVE THE CAMEO MYSTERY
SCENE: 8 am sharp, in a stately office on the west side of Iowa City. A silver-haired man sits at his desk, impeccably dressed but also wearing the stress of 96 unpleasant hours and counting on his visage. In one of the seats, another silver-haired man, much wearier, and wearing a high-performance sweatsuit. A sharp knock reports from the office door, but it’s cursory, as the man on the other side lets himself in with a calm urgency.
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
Coralville man accused of choking domestic partner and illegally possessing guns
A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.
Area transient facing multiple charges after domestic incident
An Iowa City area transient faces several charges stemming from a domestic abuse incident that occurred Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest for a noise disturbance. Arriving officers standing outside the apartment could hear a female screaming and sounding like she was in distress. The woman allegedly screamed “get off me,” and “get away from me, you’re hurting me” before the sound of shattering glass was heard. Officers opened the door and found the victim in a towel with obvious marks on her body, and the man, identified as 30-year-old Humberto Dominguez-Gonzalez, naked in the living room with blood on the floor. He was allegedly in close proximity of several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including grinders, jars with remnants of marijuana in them, and a bong.
