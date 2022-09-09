North Pitt's Wasilick a coach in every sense of the word

North Pitt soccer coach Lauren Wasilick always had a desire to coach sports, a desire that was so strong, it led to her changing her major during her time at East Carolina University.

Wasilick, who originally went to college planning to become an athletic trainer, instead majored in health education so she could look to obtain a coaching position. The opportunity to coach presented itself before Wasilick even graduated from ECU, as she began coaching during her time student-teaching at North Pitt.

Wasilick has since stood in as a volleyball coach at times, worked as an assistant on the girls’ basketball team (including the 2A state champion team in 2018), but she has been a mainstay as the head of the Panthers’ soccer program for nearly the last decade.

Breaking the norm

Wasilick not only coaches North Pitt’s girls’ soccer program, but also heads the boys’ team as one of only a few female coaches to lead a boys’ team in the area.

She noted that while the move to coaching the boys’ team presented some difficulties at first, especially with not many shared priorities, the love of soccer has always connected her and the players.

One of her previous teams deserves most of the credit for Wasilick being so well accepted in the role.

“I had a group of guys a couple years back that really just accepted me as the coach and set the tone with the community and the parents that ‘she’s good and she knows what she’s doing’, and that’s just kind of carried on throughout the years,” Wasilick said.

She added that she was hesitant at first to take the boys’ head coaching job, but she is now well accepted by everyone within the program.

One reason Wasilick said she enjoys coaching so much is the extra connections it allows her to make with the athletes outside of the classroom.

“It’s fun, you get to know the kids in a different setting and a different way, and I feel like you can influence them a whole lot more as a coach than you can in the classroom,” Wasilick said.

The physical education teacher noted she always had a desire to coach soccer, as that was the sport she played the most herself.

Crossing barriers

Like many small-school boys’ soccer programs in Eastern North Carolina, North Pitt’s team consists largely of Latin American players.

While there is no issue of a language barrier, Wasilick did say the cultural differences did have some impact early on.

“It does (affect some players) a little bit. Culturally for them, women are not a big leader in their families and in their day to day, men are typically the ones in charge,” Wasilick said.

However, once the one team accepted her in the leadership position as head coach, the trend has continued with each team in the following years.

“I had that group that said ‘No, she’s going to be okay as the one in charge,’ and since then it’s been very easy to get that going,” Wasilick said.

Deeper understanding

Wasilick certainly fits one trend in sports that is evident from high school to the pros — younger and younger coaches are becoming the norm.

She said her time coaching only a handful of years removed from being in high school herself helped her be more understanding of the issues the players are facing.

“You kind of understand some of the struggles that they’re going through because it’s fresh in your mind somewhat, so you can definitely relate to them a little bit more,” Wasilick said.

For Wasilick, there was some culture shock when she first started teaching and coaching at North Pitt, as she went to high school Cardinal Gibbons, a 4A private school in Raleigh, and had to quickly adjust to life at a more rural 2A school.

She said seeing what the players on the team go through on a daily basis motivates her every day as a coach.

“Just some of the things they deal with on a day-to-day basis, you have tremendous respect for them that they can still put on the uniform, put a smile on their face and come out here and play the game that they love,” Wasilick said.