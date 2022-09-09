ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
CBS News

A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
CBS News

What is lying in state and who receives the honor?

Queen Elizabeth II began lying in state on Wednesday and will continue to do so until her funeral on Monday morning. The queen is the first person in the U.K. to be honored this way in 20 years. When someone lies in state, their coffin is placed in a viewing...
CBS News

Meet the U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla

Camilla, the queen consort, has been by King Charles’ side throughout the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, playing a role that many people would have denied her in the past — as public opinion appears to be shifting.
CBS News

Prince Harry posts heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry posted a tribute to his late grandmother on his official website. And while he is participating in funeral services, he will not be allowed to dress in military uniform after being stripped of his titles when he stepped away as a working member of the royal family. Charlie D'Agata has more.
CBS News

CBS News

