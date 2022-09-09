Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II | 1926 – 2022
Photos of Queen Elizabeth II's life and reign as British monarch.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in London ahead of state funeral
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall leading up to her state funeral on Monday. CBS News' Lana Zak joined John Dickerson from outside Buckingham Palace with the latest.
CBS News
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state stretches over 4 miles
The line to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II stretches for miles in London. But time and distance are of no matter for Her Majesty's most loyal supporters – some say they'll wait "as long as it takes" to pay their final respects.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed
London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
As William and Kate take on new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, could their star power be a problem?
London — When Queen Elizabeth II died last week, her son Charles, 73, immediately got the job he's been waiting for his whole life, though recent displays of regal irritation, including over a leaky pen, have led some wonder whether he possesses the grace his mother brought to the regal role.
King Charles III returns to London ahead of queen's coffin
King Charles III returned to London on Tuesday after visiting Northern Ireland as mourners lined up awaiting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace. CBS News' Lana Zak discussed the day's events in London.
A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
What’s The Queue? People are spending hours in miles-long line to see queen’s coffin
Live trackers, wristbands, portable toilets, and lots and lots of waiting. This is The Queue.
Thousands line up to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Many thousands of mourners have lined up to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall in London. CBS News royal contributor Julian Payne joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
What is lying in state and who receives the honor?
Queen Elizabeth II began lying in state on Wednesday and will continue to do so until her funeral on Monday morning. The queen is the first person in the U.K. to be honored this way in 20 years. When someone lies in state, their coffin is placed in a viewing...
Meet the U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla
Camilla, the queen consort, has been by King Charles’ side throughout the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, playing a role that many people would have denied her in the past — as public opinion appears to be shifting.
CBS Evening News, September 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London; D.C. residents recall Queen Elizabeth's visits.
Prince Harry posts heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry posted a tribute to his late grandmother on his official website. And while he is participating in funeral services, he will not be allowed to dress in military uniform after being stripped of his titles when he stepped away as a working member of the royal family. Charlie D'Agata has more.
