Kane County, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

Fox River Tourism in Kane County to Get $1.2 Million Boost

The Kane County Board has approved additional funding for infrastructure enhancements associated with the Fox River in hopes of enhancing tourism and interest in protecting the river. $1.2 million in federal recovery funds will go to the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail project (https://fabulousfoxwatertrail.org/) and opens up an opportunity for the...
KANE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Capture Kane!

Thank you to Kristina Meinig of St. Charles for capturing this picture of the Fox River Queen PaddleWheel Riverboat as part of the Capture Kane! photo event. To submitt a photo click here.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hunger Action Month Provides Opportunity to Help During Difficult Times

There are many ways to get involved in Kane County during Hunger Action Month in September, that include making a donation or volunteering your time and talent. Recently, a food drive competition between employees of the Kane County Government Center and Judicial Center netted 1,277 pounds of food for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, with the winning Judicial Center “team" netting 713 pounds. For their efforts, they received the 'Can Man' annual food drive trophy (pictured).
KANE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Named 2022 MADD Hero

Mothers Against Drunk Driving has named Kane County Assistant State's Attorney (ASA) Katy Flannagan a 2022 MADD Hero for her work keeping Kane County's roadways safe. MADD presented ASA Flannagan with a plaque for her “Exemplary impaired driving enforcement." Flannagan supervises the office's DUI unit. During the past year,...
KANE COUNTY, IL
Kane County, IL
Government
City
Kane, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dundee Township, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Kane County, IL
CBS Chicago

Long-vacant Aurora hospital campus redeveloped to provide housing, retail and more

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The city of Aurora cut the ribbon on the newly-developed Copley Hospital.The huge campus has been vacant since 1995 and is open again with new resources for the community. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei was in Aurora to learn just how the new resources mean for the local community.The property is now called the Bloom Haven Campus. It's a place that will provide private housing along with medical and retail space that city leaders said is critical to the community.For the past 27 years, the former Copley Hospital ground looked nothing like it does today after its...
AURORA, IL
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
Person
Kane
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced in Kendall County drug case

An Aurora man is being sentenced to six years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. A news release from the Office of Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that 21-year-old Jacob Marcucci, of Aurora, agreed to the six year term as part of a negotiated plea deal last week.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 
AURORA, IL
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
#Construction Maintenance#Spanish
wcsjnews.com

Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense

The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
JOLIET, IL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
oakpark.com

Please prohibit overnight gas stations

This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
OAK PARK, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Metra Trains to Operate as Scheduled

Metra has announced that commuter trains will run as scheduled after a tentative railway labor agreement was reached overnite. The deal between railroad and union representatives averted a potential freight railroad strike that would have likely halted commuter service, on certain lines, by the end of the week. Metra had...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
COOK COUNTY, IL

