kanecountyconnects.com
Fox River Tourism in Kane County to Get $1.2 Million Boost
The Kane County Board has approved additional funding for infrastructure enhancements associated with the Fox River in hopes of enhancing tourism and interest in protecting the river. $1.2 million in federal recovery funds will go to the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail project (https://fabulousfoxwatertrail.org/) and opens up an opportunity for the...
kanecountyconnects.com
Capture Kane!
Thank you to Kristina Meinig of St. Charles for capturing this picture of the Fox River Queen PaddleWheel Riverboat as part of the Capture Kane! photo event. To submitt a photo click here.
kanecountyconnects.com
Hunger Action Month Provides Opportunity to Help During Difficult Times
There are many ways to get involved in Kane County during Hunger Action Month in September, that include making a donation or volunteering your time and talent. Recently, a food drive competition between employees of the Kane County Government Center and Judicial Center netted 1,277 pounds of food for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, with the winning Judicial Center “team" netting 713 pounds. For their efforts, they received the 'Can Man' annual food drive trophy (pictured).
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Named 2022 MADD Hero
Mothers Against Drunk Driving has named Kane County Assistant State's Attorney (ASA) Katy Flannagan a 2022 MADD Hero for her work keeping Kane County's roadways safe. MADD presented ASA Flannagan with a plaque for her “Exemplary impaired driving enforcement." Flannagan supervises the office's DUI unit. During the past year,...
Long-vacant Aurora hospital campus redeveloped to provide housing, retail and more
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The city of Aurora cut the ribbon on the newly-developed Copley Hospital.The huge campus has been vacant since 1995 and is open again with new resources for the community. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei was in Aurora to learn just how the new resources mean for the local community.The property is now called the Bloom Haven Campus. It's a place that will provide private housing along with medical and retail space that city leaders said is critical to the community.For the past 27 years, the former Copley Hospital ground looked nothing like it does today after its...
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced in Kendall County drug case
An Aurora man is being sentenced to six years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. A news release from the Office of Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that 21-year-old Jacob Marcucci, of Aurora, agreed to the six year term as part of a negotiated plea deal last week.
13 people reported 'gastrointestinal illness' after eating at McHenry County restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The McHenry Department of Health is trying to figure out what made more than a dozen people sick after eating out.According to the health department, there was an outbreak of "a gastrointestinal illness" connected to the restaurant D.C. Cobb's, located at 1204 N. Green Street.Thirteen people got sick after eating there. The MCDH is investigating source and outbreak. The health department said D.C. Cobb's is "fully cooperating."Anyone who ate there from August 29 through September 13 is asked to fill out a survey to help the MCDH getting information on the cause of the outbreak.The confidential survey is a secure webform that's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant: https://redcap.link/DC_Cobbs. The MCDH said anyone with severe gastrointestinal symptoms should connect with their healthcare provider.
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Why is the 2nd installment of property tax in Chicago not out yet?
Hi, I checked the Cook county treasurer's website planning to pay the 2nd installment tax bill which is due on October 1. To my surprise, the bill hasn't come out yet. What happened? Why are they late? What's the new due date? Please advise.
wcsjnews.com
Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
Illinois SAFE-T Act sparks concern that more criminals will be let go
We've been talking a lot about Illinois' SAFE-T Act. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin joined FOX 32 Chicago to break down both sides of the cash bail system.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Man allegedly threatened with gun to discourage him parking | Police reports Sept. 4-11
North Riverside police charged a 56-year-old Schaumburg man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly used it to threaten someone who temporarily parked in the rear parking lot of a business in the 8900 block of Cermak Road on the night of Sept. 7. The victim told...
oakpark.com
Please prohibit overnight gas stations
This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
kanecountyconnects.com
Metra Trains to Operate as Scheduled
Metra has announced that commuter trains will run as scheduled after a tentative railway labor agreement was reached overnite. The deal between railroad and union representatives averted a potential freight railroad strike that would have likely halted commuter service, on certain lines, by the end of the week. Metra had...
Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
