In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome Julian Hosp, CEO and co-founder of Cake DeFi. Julian Hosp is the CEO and co-founder of Cake DeFi, a highly intuitive online platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services. He is widely regarded as a leading influencer in the crypto and blockchain space with over one million followers across all of his channels globally. He is also a best-selling author and his vision is to bring blockchain awareness and understanding to a billion more people by 2025.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO