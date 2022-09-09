Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
The Uruguayan government has introduced legislation to the parliament that accelerates the regulation of the crypto space in the country and establishes the central bank as the regulatory authority. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?
Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
CoinTelegraph
Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days
Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
CoinTelegraph
'I was there': Special NFTs allow you to celebrate Ethereum's Merge
The Merge is fast approaching — and the switch to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain will be the most significant moment in Ethereum's history. Now, Proof of Attendance Protocols — unique NFTs known as POAPs for short — are being created for crypto enthusiasts who want a special memento of this historic occasion.
CoinTelegraph
Busan signs MoU with Huobi, gets more help for local crypto exchange
South Korea’s “blockchain” city of Busan continues to establish agreements with cryptocurrency industry heavyweights as Huobi Global enters the development ecosystem. Huobi Global and its Korean branch became the latest exchange to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Busan Metropolitan City government to participate in the growth of its blockchain industry.
CoinTelegraph
What is a cryptocurrency ETF and how does it work?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have grown in popularity as a means of investing since the mid-1990s due to their intraday liquidity and low transaction costs. In general, ETFs track a specific index and are generally traded on exchanges. In a securities market, ETFs allow investors to trade their shares continuously throughout...
CoinTelegraph
Merge ‘jitters’ sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether (ETH)-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs
The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15,537,393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58,750,000,000,000,000,000,000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake is complete — What’s next? | Interview with Dr. Julian Hosp
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome Julian Hosp, CEO and co-founder of Cake DeFi. Julian Hosp is the CEO and co-founder of Cake DeFi, a highly intuitive online platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services. He is widely regarded as a leading influencer in the crypto and blockchain space with over one million followers across all of his channels globally. He is also a best-selling author and his vision is to bring blockchain awareness and understanding to a billion more people by 2025.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
CoinTelegraph
Wall Street mainstays setting up digital assets exchange with on-chain settlement
Major financial firms have teamed up to create EDX Markets (EDXM), a new exchange that will trade digital assets through trusted intermediaries. The exchange will provide services to institutional and retail investors. The new exchange will be backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and...
CoinTelegraph
OpenNode sets up BTC payment infrastructure in Bank of Bahrain regulatory sandbox
Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode will test a Bitcoin (BTC) payment processing and payouts solution in the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) regulatory sandbox, the company announced on Tuesday. This is the latest of several steps the kingdom has taken to join the crypto economy both on its own and as a member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
CoinTelegraph
Institutional investors headed for a tipping point on crypto: Apollo Capital
Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer of crypto asset fund manager Apollo Capital, believes institutions may soon “flip” on their conservative stance toward crypto. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the Melbourne-based crypto fund manager said that while institutional interest in crypto has been slow in picking up, particularly in Australia, there are a lot of players that are waiting for the right moment to strike.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons SOL price is up 30% in 2 weeks — Will Solana's uptrend continue?
Solana (SOL) ticked higher on Sep. 13, mirroring similar upside moves in the broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). On the daily chart, SOL's price gained over 4% to $39, its best level in 3 weeks. The token's intraday gains came as an extension of a prevailing uptrend that has seen its price gaining 30% in just 2 weeks.
CoinTelegraph
Downsides of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake, explained
Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake are arguably the best-known consensus mechanisms — but new ones are continually emerging. PoW blockchains have long dominated the cryptocurrency landscape, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum using this model. This means miners are responsible for securing the network and validating transactions — and they get rewarded with new coins as a result.
CoinTelegraph
Unstoppable Domains and BitDegree to give away $50M in NFT domains in Learn&Earn campaign
September 13, 2022, marks the date of an unprecedented Learn&Earn campaign led by a recent Web3 Unicorn Unstoppable Domains and a leading global crypto educator BitDegree. Companies join forces to distribute up to $50 million worth of NFT domains to all students who complete any Web3-related course on the BitDegree platform.
CoinTelegraph
Volatility expected as $490M in ETH options expire shortly after the Ethereum Merge
Given the current state of the wider crypto market, some traders might be surprised to learn that Ether (ETH) has been trading in an ascending trend for the past 17 days. While the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a 10% decline on Sept. 13, Ether's price held firm near the $1,570 support level.
CoinTelegraph
Abra announces plans for US bank supporting digital assets
Cryptocurrency trading platform Abra said it was “in the process of” establishing a United States-based state-chartered bank allowing clients to deposit digital assets. In a Monday announcement, Abra said the bank, named Abra Bank, would be regulated to operate within the U.S. and give customers the ability to use digital assets in seemingly the same way as fiat at traditional banks. The company also planned to launch Abra International, a digital asset-focused business based outside the United States.
CoinTelegraph
The crypto markets never sleep, but you need to: Trading bots rolled out to another exchange
A company that offers automated crypto trading bots has rolled out support for another exchange. TradeSanta says its infrastructure has now been integrated with Kraken — with spot and futures trading available. It's hoped this latest collaboration will introduce a new audience to trading bots, and forms a crucial...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miner Poolin offers IOU tokens after suspending withdrawals
Poolin, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate, has announced it will be issuing IOU tokens in an effort to “minimize the impact of withdrawal suspension” for users. In a Tuesday blog post, Poolin said its wallet service will be releasing IOU ERC-20 tokens for...
