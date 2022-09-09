ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID May Help Trigger A-Fib in Some Patients

HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qi5sY_0hoVRFEj00

FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) – About 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation, according to data from an American Heart Association (AHA) registry.

Having a new case of a-fib in the hospital was associated with major heart events, the study found, as well as longer hospital stays and greater need for intensive care and intubation. About 45% of those patients died while in the hospital.

"In 2001, experts predicted the number of Americans living with a-fib would double by 2050 -- the situation may be more dire following the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jonathan Piccini. He is volunteer chairman of an AHA advisory group on a-fib and an associate professor at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

“Research suggests a-fib is likely to influence more Americans and could put more people at greater risk of stroke and heart failure than previously expected," Piccini said in an AHA news release.

At least 2.7 million Americans have a-fib, which is a quivering or irregular heartbeat. It can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

The findings, which accounted for underlying health conditions and factors in the hospital, suggest new-onset a-fib in COVID patients is a marker of adverse clinical factors, according to the heart association. A study published in July also pointed to increased risk of heart problems in COVID patients.

The AHA offers patient resources during September, which is A-Fib Awareness Month, and throughout the year at heart.org.

The study was published in the journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on a-fib.

SOURCE: American Heart Association, news release, Sept. 8, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Heart Failure#Fib#Linus Heart Disease#Linus Covid#Diseases#Linus Stroke#Americans
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy