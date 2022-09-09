Health Highlights: Sept. 9, 2022​

Artificial sweeteners may harm the heart. Sugar substitutes are a popular way to try to keep slim, but French research suggests they may also increase your risk for a heart attack or stroke. Read more

CT lung cancer screening catches more tumors early. Regular lung cancer screenings also were linked to a 6.6% decrease in advanced stage 4 cancers, because the tumors were caught earlier, a new study showed.

Common chemotherapy cream can kill dogs. The FDA warns that the medication fluorouracil is fatal to dogs when ingested. People who keep the cream on a nightstand or counter should put it out of reach of their pets.

FDA approves first competitor to Botox in decades. Daxxify, made by Revance Therapeutics Inc., lasts longer than existing treatments, the company said.