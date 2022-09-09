Read full article on original website
Much Awaited Ethereum Merge Is Done: Will ETH Be Impactful?
On September 15, 2022, the Ethereum mainnet switched to Proof of Stake consensus, enhancing the performance and making the cryptocurrency more sustainable and eco-friendly. On his Twitter handle, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin thanked the community and said that the Merge upgrade uses 99.95% less energy than before, reducing worldwide electricity consumption by 0.2%.
ProfitTrailer Review 2022: A Complete Guide for Beginners!
ProfitTrailer is a platform that is a crypto trading bot and automated trading software, it helps traders with the automation of simple cryptocurrency trading procedures to reduce the time spent on cryptocurrency exchanges. The ProfitTrailer cryptocurrency trading bot has experienced an exponential surge in popularity as different crypto coins like Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market became popular.
Dogecoin Lacks Buying Support; Can DOGE Cross $0.07?
Though Dogecoin is not regulated, it is a favorite for WallStreet crowds because it grew significantly in the last few years and drove the attention of famous media houses. It is one of the popular meme coins, which is backed by Elon Musk. During its rise, many people joined the...
Ravencoin up by 85% In a Week: Is RVN Attracting ETH Miners?
Ravencoin has increased value significantly in the last seven days. Many experts believe Ravencoin runs on a Proof of Work consensus, so it is attracting Ethereum miners who have no option left in Ethereum mining (except ETC). It is a folk version of Bitcoin that runs on similar technology with slight variations. The best part is the algorithm allows the miner to mine Ravencoin even with an average computer.
ETH Borrow Rate Spikes to 190% Ahead of the Anticipated Merge
As crypto enthusiasts await the Ethereum proof-of-stake Merge, the crypto is creating immense ripples in the market. Aave, a lending protocol with 6.5 billion dollars in TVL, emptied its Ethereum reserves to borrowers. The protocol witnessed a whopping 190% jump in ETH borrow rates as investors swarmed the platform to...
The Merge: Ethereum’s Transition to PoS Consensus
The Ethereum network is right about to shift from the power-hungry Proof-of-Work (PoW) to an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism. It’s worth mentioning that the Beacon Chain, Ethereum’s PoS network, was introduced back in 2020 but hasn’t been used for processing transactions yet. The Merge actually stands for the complete transition to PoS and merging of the Beacon Chain with PoW mainnet.
The Crypto.com DeFi Wallet to Back The Merge
The most prominent update to the Ethereum platform to date, The Merge, will be supported by the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Let’s understand The Merge, what it includes, and what customers can anticipate before, during and following the network update. Customers of the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet, one of the top...
HashGuild NFT Marketplace Is Now on the Hedera Network
HashGuild is now on the Hedera Network, according to the blog post published by the HBAR Foundation. The entry of HashGuild further strengthens the position of the Hedera Network in the NFT ecosystem through a seamless user experience, high speed, and low fees. In other words, HashGuild provides creators and...
Bitcoin Trades Around Its Weekly High Despite Elon Musk’s ‘Deflation’ Warning
Before Ethereum’s Merge upgrade, Bitcoin is trading at its weekly high. On the other hand, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also warned about the upcoming deflation due to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood also holds a similar view. Musk warns that a major increase...
Starbucks Collaborates With Polygon to Provide Starbucks Odyssey Web3 Experience
Starbucks is delighted to make their announcement regarding Starbucks Coffee Company joining up with Polygon, who will be playing a major role in contributing towards the creation of the blockchain technology, which is going to be instrumental in the building of the Web3-based Starbucks Odyssey, the announcement for which was made a while back.
