WWE

ringsidenews.com

Joey Ryan’s Cat Has Classic Reaction To Fake Drowning Stunt

Joey Ryan’s pro-wrestling career was killed by the Me Too movement. However, despite trying to live a normal life, he managed to get in some trouble from time to time. The latest is social media worthy. There are photos going around Twitter of Ryan pretending to be drowning while...
ANIMALS
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial

The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
LAW

